1065 Borghese Ln #2102

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool pool table bbq/grill hot tub media room

2/2+Den Penthouse Annual in Hammock Bay - RARELY AVAILABLE!! Stunning, one of a kind penthouse in Serano at Hammock Bay! Two full bedrooms, two full bathrooms, den, screened in lanai, and upgrades galore! This furnished property is available for annual rental starting May 01, 2020! Enjoy the world class onsite amenities including fitness center, pool/spa, BBQ grills, billiards room, theater, and more! Great proximity to Marco Island & Naples! Call today for your private tour!



AVAILABILITY DATE: ASAP

-> $100 Rental Office Application Fee per adult, non-refundable

-> Security deposit minimum one month

-> First, & Last month required

-> $195 one time Brokerage Administrative Fee due at lease signing.

-> $100 non refundable application fee to HOA

-> $225 departure cleaning fee



THERE IS AN HOA SECURITY DEPOSIT OF $1000 REQUIRED!!!!!!!!!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4844535)