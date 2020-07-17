All apartments in Collier County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

1065 Borghese Ln #2102

1065 Borghese Lane · (239) 631-9447
Location

1065 Borghese Lane, Collier County, FL 34114

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1065 Borghese Ln #2102 · Avail. now

$3,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1544 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
gym
pool
pool table
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
2/2+Den Penthouse Annual in Hammock Bay - RARELY AVAILABLE!! Stunning, one of a kind penthouse in Serano at Hammock Bay! Two full bedrooms, two full bathrooms, den, screened in lanai, and upgrades galore! This furnished property is available for annual rental starting May 01, 2020! Enjoy the world class onsite amenities including fitness center, pool/spa, BBQ grills, billiards room, theater, and more! Great proximity to Marco Island & Naples! Call today for your private tour!

AVAILABILITY DATE: ASAP
-> $100 Rental Office Application Fee per adult, non-refundable
-> Security deposit minimum one month
-> First, & Last month required
-> $195 one time Brokerage Administrative Fee due at lease signing.
-> $100 non refundable application fee to HOA
-> $225 departure cleaning fee

THERE IS AN HOA SECURITY DEPOSIT OF $1000 REQUIRED!!!!!!!!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4844535)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

