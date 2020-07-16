All apartments in Collier County
Find more places like 10634 SMOKEHOUSE BAY DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Collier County, FL
/
10634 SMOKEHOUSE BAY DR
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

10634 SMOKEHOUSE BAY DR

10634 Smokehouse Bay Drive · (239) 776-2676
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

10634 Smokehouse Bay Drive, Collier County, FL 34120

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$4,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2099 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
pool
internet access
new construction
tennis court
Beautifully decorated new construction! Escape to one of SW Florida's hottest golf course communities & enjoy all of the fabulous amenities it offers. This gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bathroom carriage home has every thing you need for a perfect, worry free vacation. Second flood views from the screened lanai, gorgeous furnishings, tile floors, flat screen TVs. & wireless internet. You will free right at home! Play golf on the Heritage Bay's 27 hole championship course designed by Paul Azinger & Gordon Lewis and take advantage of a 27,000 sq. ft. clubhouse, restaurant/bar, activities center, fitness center, game room, community pool, driving range & tennis courts. Sorry no pets. AVAILABLE FOR 2017 SEASON!! Golfers paradise.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10634 SMOKEHOUSE BAY DR have any available units?
10634 SMOKEHOUSE BAY DR has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10634 SMOKEHOUSE BAY DR have?
Some of 10634 SMOKEHOUSE BAY DR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10634 SMOKEHOUSE BAY DR currently offering any rent specials?
10634 SMOKEHOUSE BAY DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10634 SMOKEHOUSE BAY DR pet-friendly?
No, 10634 SMOKEHOUSE BAY DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 10634 SMOKEHOUSE BAY DR offer parking?
No, 10634 SMOKEHOUSE BAY DR does not offer parking.
Does 10634 SMOKEHOUSE BAY DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10634 SMOKEHOUSE BAY DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10634 SMOKEHOUSE BAY DR have a pool?
Yes, 10634 SMOKEHOUSE BAY DR has a pool.
Does 10634 SMOKEHOUSE BAY DR have accessible units?
No, 10634 SMOKEHOUSE BAY DR does not have accessible units.
Does 10634 SMOKEHOUSE BAY DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10634 SMOKEHOUSE BAY DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 10634 SMOKEHOUSE BAY DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 10634 SMOKEHOUSE BAY DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 10634 SMOKEHOUSE BAY DR?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Belvedere At Quail Run
260 Quail Forest Boulevard
Naples, FL 34105
The Point at Naples
2155 Great Blue Drive
Naples, FL 34112
Eldorado
4300 Atoll Ct
Naples, FL 34116
Milano Lakes
3713 Milano Lakes Cir
Naples, FL 34114
Somerset Palms
15985 Arbor View Blvd
Naples, FL 34110
Aster at Lely Resort
8120 Acacia Street
Naples, FL 34113
Laguna Bay
2602 Fountainview Cir
Naples, FL 34109
Meadow Lakes
105 Manor Blvd
Naples, FL 34104

Similar Pages

Miami-Dade County Apartments
Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLFort Myers, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FL
Hollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLNaples, FLCoral Gables, FLMarco Island, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLSan Carlos Park, FLOrangetree, FLNaples Park, FL
Lely, FLVineyards, FLLehigh Acres, FLThree Oaks, FLPelican Bay, FLLely Resort, FLVillas, FLFort Myers Beach, FLGateway, FLCypress Lake, FLMcGregor, FLWhiskey Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida SouthWestern State College
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity