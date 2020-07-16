10634 SMOKEHOUSE BAY DR

Amenities
Beautifully decorated new construction! Escape to one of SW Florida's hottest golf course communities & enjoy all of the fabulous amenities it offers. This gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bathroom carriage home has every thing you need for a perfect, worry free vacation. Second flood views from the screened lanai, gorgeous furnishings, tile floors, flat screen TVs. & wireless internet. You will free right at home! Play golf on the Heritage Bay's 27 hole championship course designed by Paul Azinger & Gordon Lewis and take advantage of a 27,000 sq. ft. clubhouse, restaurant/bar, activities center, fitness center, game room, community pool, driving range & tennis courts. Sorry no pets. AVAILABLE FOR 2017 SEASON!! Golfers paradise.