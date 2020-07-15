10562 Gulf Shore DR

Amenities

FULLY RENOVATED!! 2021 AVAILABILITY!! This unit was completely gutted and put back together with a modern and elegant touch. This unit is the definition of rarity. The 9-unit boutique condo building rarely ever has units up for rent or sale. So, don’t miss out. This end unit has stunning views of the boat docks & the bay. That combined with the peacefulness of the area, gives a feel of being in your own private oasis. Beach access to the Gulf of Mexico is directly across the street. Also, within walking distance are the astonishing restaurants and bars located in the La Playa and Ritz Carlton hotels. More restaurants and shops are located just around the corner at the luxury shopping and dining center, Mercato. This unit is waiting for you!