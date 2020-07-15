All apartments in Collier County
10562 Gulf Shore DR

10562 Gulfshore Drive · (239) 300-8779
Location

10562 Gulfshore Drive, Collier County, FL 34108

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$8,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1227 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
FULLY RENOVATED!! 2021 AVAILABILITY!! This unit was completely gutted and put back together with a modern and elegant touch. This unit is the definition of rarity. The 9-unit boutique condo building rarely ever has units up for rent or sale. So, don’t miss out. This end unit has stunning views of the boat docks & the bay. That combined with the peacefulness of the area, gives a feel of being in your own private oasis. Beach access to the Gulf of Mexico is directly across the street. Also, within walking distance are the astonishing restaurants and bars located in the La Playa and Ritz Carlton hotels. More restaurants and shops are located just around the corner at the luxury shopping and dining center, Mercato. This unit is waiting for you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10562 Gulf Shore DR have any available units?
10562 Gulf Shore DR has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10562 Gulf Shore DR have?
Some of 10562 Gulf Shore DR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10562 Gulf Shore DR currently offering any rent specials?
10562 Gulf Shore DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10562 Gulf Shore DR pet-friendly?
No, 10562 Gulf Shore DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 10562 Gulf Shore DR offer parking?
No, 10562 Gulf Shore DR does not offer parking.
Does 10562 Gulf Shore DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10562 Gulf Shore DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10562 Gulf Shore DR have a pool?
No, 10562 Gulf Shore DR does not have a pool.
Does 10562 Gulf Shore DR have accessible units?
No, 10562 Gulf Shore DR does not have accessible units.
Does 10562 Gulf Shore DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10562 Gulf Shore DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 10562 Gulf Shore DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 10562 Gulf Shore DR does not have units with air conditioning.
