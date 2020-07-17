1036 Egrets Walk CIR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities gym hot tub tennis court

Located in Pelican Marsh Golf Club (host site of 2018 U.S. Open qualifier), less than 2 miles away from Vanderlbilt Beach, North of Pelican Bay, along Gulf of Mexico. Egret's Walk is a residential community with a uniquely enchanting lifestyle. Situated between the Ritz Carlton Beach and the Ritz Carlton Golf Resorts, next to Mercato, the Naples scene for shopping, dining and entertainment, members and guest enjoy a host of exclusive amenitites, including golf club and golf shop, a Robert von Hagge golf course, top rated tennis courts, fine and casual dining restaurants, fitness centers with the state-of-the-art equipments, spa services, social programs and much more.