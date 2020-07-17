1036 Egrets Walk CIR

Amenities
Located in Pelican Marsh Golf Club (host site of 2018 U.S. Open qualifier), less than 2 miles away from Vanderlbilt Beach, North of Pelican Bay, along Gulf of Mexico. Egret's Walk is a residential community with a uniquely enchanting lifestyle. Situated between the Ritz Carlton Beach and the Ritz Carlton Golf Resorts, next to Mercato, the Naples scene for shopping, dining and entertainment, members and guest enjoy a host of exclusive amenitites, including golf club and golf shop, a Robert von Hagge golf course, top rated tennis courts, fine and casual dining restaurants, fitness centers with the state-of-the-art equipments, spa services, social programs and much more.