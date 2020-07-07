All apartments in Collier County
1032 Tivoli LN
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:22 PM

1032 Tivoli LN

1032 Tivoli Lane · (810) 531-0350
Location

1032 Tivoli Lane, Collier County, FL 34104

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$7,800

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2296 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
volleyball court
Still available for December, January, February and April 2021! Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom home in one of Naples most sought after communities. Home has been Gently lived in and in excellent condition and CLEAN. Recently filled with new designer furniture. This is the Perfect Family home. The home has 2 master suites. Split floor plan. BBQ Grill, dish network HDTV available, private pool, lots of privacy and Fruit Tree's in the back yard. Community Features: Guard Gated Security, Tennis, Lap Pool, Resort Pool, Clubhouse, Basketball, Volleyball, Pickleball Playground and Sports Field. Less than 10 minutes from Naples Pier, Beach, 5th Avenue Restaurants, Shopping, and Marinas. Less than 5 minutes from grocery stores, I-75 and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1032 Tivoli LN have any available units?
1032 Tivoli LN has a unit available for $7,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1032 Tivoli LN have?
Some of 1032 Tivoli LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1032 Tivoli LN currently offering any rent specials?
1032 Tivoli LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1032 Tivoli LN pet-friendly?
No, 1032 Tivoli LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 1032 Tivoli LN offer parking?
No, 1032 Tivoli LN does not offer parking.
Does 1032 Tivoli LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1032 Tivoli LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1032 Tivoli LN have a pool?
Yes, 1032 Tivoli LN has a pool.
Does 1032 Tivoli LN have accessible units?
No, 1032 Tivoli LN does not have accessible units.
Does 1032 Tivoli LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1032 Tivoli LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 1032 Tivoli LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 1032 Tivoli LN does not have units with air conditioning.
