1032 Tivoli LN

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool playground basketball court

Still available for December, January, February and April 2021! Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom home in one of Naples most sought after communities. Home has been Gently lived in and in excellent condition and CLEAN. Recently filled with new designer furniture. This is the Perfect Family home. The home has 2 master suites. Split floor plan. BBQ Grill, dish network HDTV available, private pool, lots of privacy and Fruit Tree's in the back yard. Community Features: Guard Gated Security, Tennis, Lap Pool, Resort Pool, Clubhouse, Basketball, Volleyball, Pickleball Playground and Sports Field. Less than 10 minutes from Naples Pier, Beach, 5th Avenue Restaurants, Shopping, and Marinas. Less than 5 minutes from grocery stores, I-75 and dining.