Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:23 PM

10285 Heritage Bay BLVD E

10285 Heritage Bay Boulevard · (970) 376-4855
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

10285 Heritage Bay Boulevard, Collier County, FL 34120

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 814 · Avail. now

$1,550

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1232 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
This nicely appointed condominium is completely furnished and located on the first floor. It features 2 bedrooms, Master bedroom has two large walk in closets, and a secondary bath off the guest bedroom. It has wonderful views overlooking the pond, golf course and preserve. Heritage Bay is one of the nicest bundled golf community in Naples. Heritage Bay offers a 27 hold championship golf course designed by Lewis and Azinger, 3 practice range, 7 hard-tru tennis court, pickle ball courts, and grand stand seating at the courts. Their are several satellite pools for your enjoyment. Currently the main clubhouse, pool, and tiki hut are being renovated and will be completed later this year. The commute to Ft. Myers is only 30 minutes. Take advantage of this ONE year rental at this PRICE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10285 Heritage Bay BLVD E have any available units?
10285 Heritage Bay BLVD E has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10285 Heritage Bay BLVD E have?
Some of 10285 Heritage Bay BLVD E's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10285 Heritage Bay BLVD E currently offering any rent specials?
10285 Heritage Bay BLVD E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10285 Heritage Bay BLVD E pet-friendly?
No, 10285 Heritage Bay BLVD E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 10285 Heritage Bay BLVD E offer parking?
No, 10285 Heritage Bay BLVD E does not offer parking.
Does 10285 Heritage Bay BLVD E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10285 Heritage Bay BLVD E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10285 Heritage Bay BLVD E have a pool?
Yes, 10285 Heritage Bay BLVD E has a pool.
Does 10285 Heritage Bay BLVD E have accessible units?
No, 10285 Heritage Bay BLVD E does not have accessible units.
Does 10285 Heritage Bay BLVD E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10285 Heritage Bay BLVD E has units with dishwashers.
Does 10285 Heritage Bay BLVD E have units with air conditioning?
No, 10285 Heritage Bay BLVD E does not have units with air conditioning.
