10285 Heritage Bay BLVD E

This nicely appointed condominium is completely furnished and located on the first floor. It features 2 bedrooms, Master bedroom has two large walk in closets, and a secondary bath off the guest bedroom. It has wonderful views overlooking the pond, golf course and preserve. Heritage Bay is one of the nicest bundled golf community in Naples. Heritage Bay offers a 27 hold championship golf course designed by Lewis and Azinger, 3 practice range, 7 hard-tru tennis court, pickle ball courts, and grand stand seating at the courts. Their are several satellite pools for your enjoyment. Currently the main clubhouse, pool, and tiki hut are being renovated and will be completed later this year. The commute to Ft. Myers is only 30 minutes. Take advantage of this ONE year rental at this PRICE.