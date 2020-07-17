All apartments in Collier County
Find more places like 1 Bluebill Avenue - 204, #204.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Collier County, FL
/
1 Bluebill Avenue - 204, #204
Last updated July 9 2020 at 1:02 AM

1 Bluebill Avenue - 204, #204

1 Bluebill Avenue · (239) 285-1309
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1 Bluebill Avenue, Collier County, FL 34108

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
SHORT-TERM RENTAL- 2BR/2BA with open great room, new kitchen with shaker style white cabinetry, pull-out drawers and stainless appliances. Gleaming white porcelain tile on diagonal throughout, new carpet in guest room and fresh paint. Master suite with marina views and renovated bath with white cabinetry, marble counters and retiled shower with frameless glass. New vanity and frameless glass shower in guest bath as well. Large lanai with water views of the marina. Large storage closet across the hall.
Rates Vary by Month.
Vanderbilt Towers next to Wiggins Pass.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Bluebill Avenue - 204, #204 have any available units?
1 Bluebill Avenue - 204, #204 has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1 Bluebill Avenue - 204, #204 have?
Some of 1 Bluebill Avenue - 204, #204's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Bluebill Avenue - 204, #204 currently offering any rent specials?
1 Bluebill Avenue - 204, #204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Bluebill Avenue - 204, #204 pet-friendly?
No, 1 Bluebill Avenue - 204, #204 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 1 Bluebill Avenue - 204, #204 offer parking?
Yes, 1 Bluebill Avenue - 204, #204 offers parking.
Does 1 Bluebill Avenue - 204, #204 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Bluebill Avenue - 204, #204 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Bluebill Avenue - 204, #204 have a pool?
Yes, 1 Bluebill Avenue - 204, #204 has a pool.
Does 1 Bluebill Avenue - 204, #204 have accessible units?
No, 1 Bluebill Avenue - 204, #204 does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Bluebill Avenue - 204, #204 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 Bluebill Avenue - 204, #204 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Bluebill Avenue - 204, #204 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1 Bluebill Avenue - 204, #204 has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1 Bluebill Avenue - 204, #204?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

River Reach
2000 River Reach Dr
Naples, FL 34104
Legacy Naples
7557 Campania Way
Naples, FL 34104
Orchid Run Apartments
10991 Lost Lake Dr
Naples, FL 34105
Meadow Brook Preserve
1130 Turtle Creek Blvd
Naples, FL 34110
The Point at Naples
2155 Great Blue Drive
Naples, FL 34112
Eldorado
4300 Atoll Ct
Naples, FL 34116
Aster at Lely Resort
8120 Acacia Street
Naples, FL 34113
Inspira
7485 Inspira Cir #1122
Naples, FL 34113

Similar Pages

Miami-Dade County Apartments
Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLFort Myers, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FL
Hollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLNaples, FLCoral Gables, FLMarco Island, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLSan Carlos Park, FLOrangetree, FLNaples Park, FL
Lely, FLVineyards, FLLehigh Acres, FLThree Oaks, FLPelican Bay, FLLely Resort, FLVillas, FLFort Myers Beach, FLGateway, FLCypress Lake, FLMcGregor, FLWhiskey Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida SouthWestern State College
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity