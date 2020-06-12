/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:21 PM
138 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Cocoa, FL
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Broadview Manor
1 Unit Available
139 Circle Drive
139 Circle Dr, Cocoa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
Fully furnished home includes cable, water, lawn, and power. 3 month min rental agreement applicants pay $50 per person for full background check. Deposit of first and security if application is approved. NO PETS. Past evictions will not be approved.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
93 Brevard Avenue
93 Brevard Avenue, Cocoa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
3341 sqft
AVAILABLE MARCH 1 2020. 6 MONTHS MINUMUM. Stunning luxury condo building full luxury living fully furnished turn key. The condo is built to the highest quality standards, full marble floors and stunning layout for functionality and live-ability.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Adamson Creek
1 Unit Available
5512 Talbot Boulevard
5512 Talbot Blvd, Cocoa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1600 sqft
Amazing and Beautiful Lake Front Home 3/2 with an Office in Adamson Creek! Gorgeous Wood Laminate Floors, Lush Carpets, Master Bath w/Garden Tub, Perfect Lake Front Lot Location, Lovely Landscaping, Aluminum Ornamental Fencing, Screen Room,
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Carleton Terrace
1 Unit Available
337 Mcleod Drive
337 Mc Leod Drive, Cocoa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1056 sqft
Totally awesome total remodel of this 3 bedroom 2 bath home located a block and a half from the Indian River on the east side of US 1.Nothing has been left undone. Finishing touches are updated in every room..
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Myrtle Park
1 Unit Available
708 S Wilson Avenue
708 South Wilson Avenue, Cocoa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
800 sqft
3 bedroom 1 bath home in great location for everything.Owner will consider pet on case by case basis, no dangerous breeds with $275 non refundable pet fee.
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Carlton Terrace
1 Unit Available
2632 N Indian River Drive
2632 Indian River Drive, Cocoa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2176 sqft
Vacation everyday with river breezes & watch rocket launches from one of the many balconies this home has to offer. This custom built 2007 home is located on a bluff with AMAZING water views.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Fern Meadows
1 Unit Available
185 DRYDEN CIRCLE
185 Dryden Circle, Cocoa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
1661 sqft
Don’t miss your chance to make this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and a spacious, lush-green lawn that wraps around to the backyard, where you will find lots of outdoor space and a
Results within 1 mile of Cocoa
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Huntington Lakes
1 Unit Available
1140 Serengeti Way
1140 Serengeti Way, Rockledge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1706 sqft
Wonderful short term rental for 6 months. No less than 3 months. Conveniently located centrally to wherever you need to be. Open floor plan with updated kitchen with a large island, 3 nice sized bedrooms and an office/ den.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Shakespeare Park
1 Unit Available
2521 Marlowe Place
2521 Marlowe Place, Cocoa West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1367 sqft
Great home on corner, fenced lot. Open floor plan with laminate flooring, screened patio. Owner will consider small pet on a case by case basis. NO CATS. Owner is requesting a six month and 1 day lease only.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Rockledge Villas
1 Unit Available
48 Burlington Avenue
48 Burlington Avenue, Rockledge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
Beautiful, private 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath home in the highly desirable old Rockledge, near the Indian River! Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite countertops, Wood/Tile flooring, move-in ready.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Rockledge Homes
1 Unit Available
53 Shady Lane
53 Shady Lane, Rockledge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
900 sqft
Renovated three bedroom ready for move in! Large fenced yard, Laundry room and one car carport. East of US 1 near Rockledge High. Small pet will be considered on a case by case basis.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Shakespeare Park
1 Unit Available
2549 Hathaway Drive
2549 Hathaway Drive, Cocoa West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1008 sqft
Updated home with tile throughout, ceiling fans, window treatments, fenced yard, laundry room and a carport. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. NO CATS. Owner is requesting a six month and 1 day lease only.
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Island Pointe
1 Unit Available
490 Sail Lane
490 Sail Ln, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
UPGRADES GALORE in this tastefully decorated, fully furnished, luxury PENTHOUSE in gated Island Pointe! Panoramic top floor views of the Indian River from any part of the wrap-around balcony.
1 of 12
Last updated August 20 at 10:26pm
1 Unit Available
4646 Janet Road
4646 Janet Road, Brevard County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1120 sqft
QUIET COUNTRY SETTING ON OVER ONE ACRE LOT, WELL MAINTAINED HOME FEATURES TWO LARGE SCREEN PORCHES ON NORTH AND SOUTH SIDES OF HOUSE, LARGE LAUNDRY ROOM, LAWN SERVICE IS INCLUDES - OPEN PARKING ONLY - GARAGE IS NOT PART OF RENTAL AND USED BY OWNER,
Results within 5 miles of Cocoa
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
19 Units Available
Polo Glen
3603 Middleburg Ln, Rockledge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,754
1568 sqft
Just seconds away from I-95 and the shopping along Route 519, this community offers resident a swimming pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym to stay in shape. Recently renovated apartments include in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
24 Units Available
Ventura at Turtle Creek
3802 Alafaya Ln, Rockledge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1148 sqft
Learn more about our current Move-In Specials and save today! A great location at an affordable price! Ventura at Turtle Creek Apartment Homes in Rockledge, FL is located on Barnes Boulevard with easy access to Interstate 95 and US Highway 1.
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Villa De Palmas
1 Unit Available
208 Via Havarre
208 Via Havarre, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1851 sqft
Great location in Merritt Island! - Great location in Merritt Island for easy access to the beachline! Just minutes to the beach or 45 minutes to Orlando. Newer carpet in living room and bedroom! Corner lot, 3 bedroom, 2 bath with 2 car garage.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pine Cove
1 Unit Available
895 Wandering Pine Trail
895 Wandering Pine Trail, Rockledge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1239 sqft
895 WANDERING PINE TRAIL, ROCKLEDGE - Lovely 3BD/2BA open floor plan home with a living/dining combo, window treatments and ceiling fans throughout. NEW ROOF AND NEW AC UNIT INSTALLED. Tiled living room,dinning room and kitchen.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Hampton Homes
1 Unit Available
270 Patrick Ave
270 Patrick Avenue, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1635 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home. This beautiful home has just been completely remodeled and is ready to be your new home. This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, a large kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter top space.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Catalina Isle Estates
1 Unit Available
465 Sundoro Ct
465 Sundoro Court, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1400 sqft
Move in ready and completely renovated!!! Gorgeous 3 bedroom canal pool home. Located in the heart of Merritt Island. A must see!!! Brand new kitchen cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, 2 year old AC and new roof in 2017.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Catalina Isle Estates
1 Unit Available
410 Mauna Loa Court
410 Mauna Loa Court, Merritt Island, FL
Great Waterfront Pool home in a very nice and quite neighborhood. This 4 bedroom 2 bath home is centrally located in the most convenient location of Merritt Island.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Buckingham at Levitt Park
1 Unit Available
928 Beaverdale Lane
928 Beaverdale Lane, Rockledge, FL
Five bedroom home with two car garage and pool. Privacy fenced yard on corner lot in Levitt Park.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Pelican Harbour
1 Unit Available
931 Osprey Lane
931 Osprey Lane, Rockledge, FL
Come see this great rental in the desirable Pelican Harbour Subdivision! This four bedroom two bath concrete block home, features newer 2012 roof, newer 2012 air conditioner, gas furnace, split bedroom open floor plan with dining, living and family
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Woodsmere
1 Unit Available
1095 Woodsmere Parkway
1095 Woodsmere Parkway, Rockledge, FL
Inviting, very nice and clean home, 4 bedroom 2 & 1/2 bath. Everything freshly painted, newer appliances, and flooring. a A/C with heat installed in 2015. Pool with large deck area (39x32) perfect for entertaining is all screened.
Similar Pages
Cocoa 1 BedroomsCocoa 2 BedroomsCocoa 2 BedroomsCocoa 2 BedroomsCocoa 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCocoa 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCocoa 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCocoa 3 BedroomsCocoa 3 BedroomsCocoa Accessible ApartmentsCocoa Apartments with Balcony
Cocoa Apartments with BalconyCocoa Apartments with BalconyCocoa Apartments with GarageCocoa Apartments with GarageCocoa Apartments with GarageCocoa Apartments with GymCocoa Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCocoa Apartments with ParkingCocoa Apartments with ParkingCocoa Apartments with ParkingCocoa Apartments with Pool
Cocoa Apartments with PoolCocoa Apartments with Washer-DryerCocoa Apartments with Washer-DryerCocoa Dog Friendly ApartmentsCocoa Dog Friendly ApartmentsCocoa Dog Friendly ApartmentsCocoa Furnished ApartmentsCocoa Furnished ApartmentsCocoa Pet Friendly PlacesCocoa Pet Friendly PlacesCocoa Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FL
Winter Springs, FLMaitland, FLApopka, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FLGifford, FLLoughman, FLMicco, FLPine Castle, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FLPoinciana, FL