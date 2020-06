Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/921078f074 ---- Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay only 35% of the standard security deposit. Updated kitchen features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Polished Terrazo flooring throughout, NO CARPET! Minutes to all major corridors; US1, 528, 520, I95. KSC and Port also just a short drive. Blinds Granite Countertops Large Backyard Screened Lanai