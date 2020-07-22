All apartments in Cocoa
1 Oleander St 1
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

1 Oleander St 1

1 Oleander Street · (321) 480-1425
Location

1 Oleander Street, Cocoa, FL 32922
Indian River City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,400

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
walk in closets
some paid utils
furnished
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unit 1 Available 09/01/20 Lovely 2 bed apartment in Historic Cocoa Village - Property Id: 322527

2/1 Apartment in the Heart of Historic Downtown Cocoa Village Unique Village Apartment, Full of Character and Charm! 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Unit in Beautiful Downtown Cocoa Village This unit is a 2nd Floor Walkup. Electric (upto $100.00 per month), Water, Sewer,Trash and Pest Control Included! Monthly Rent is $1400, Security Deposit is $1800. First and Security moves you in. No last month's needed for Move-In! One Year lease. Huge walk-in closet in Master Bedroom! Amazing location: Walking distance to shopping, Riverfront Park, Indian River, Cocoa Village Playhouse, Local Restaurants and Pubs: Ossorio, Ryan's, Cafe Margaux, Thai Thai, Pub Americana, Murdock's, Paisley, Time Out, Dog 'n Bone and more! Centrally located in Brevard, close drive to Mall and Beaches.
Amenities
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1-oleander-st-cocoa-fl-unit-1/322527
Property Id 322527

(RLNE5970277)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Oleander St 1 have any available units?
1 Oleander St 1 has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1 Oleander St 1 have?
Some of 1 Oleander St 1's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Oleander St 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1 Oleander St 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Oleander St 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1 Oleander St 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1 Oleander St 1 offer parking?
No, 1 Oleander St 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1 Oleander St 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 Oleander St 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Oleander St 1 have a pool?
No, 1 Oleander St 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1 Oleander St 1 have accessible units?
No, 1 Oleander St 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Oleander St 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 Oleander St 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Oleander St 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 Oleander St 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
