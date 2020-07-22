1 Oleander St 1

Amenities

Lovely 2 bed apartment in Historic Cocoa Village



2/1 Apartment in the Heart of Historic Downtown Cocoa Village Unique Village Apartment, Full of Character and Charm! 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Unit in Beautiful Downtown Cocoa Village This unit is a 2nd Floor Walkup. Electric (upto $100.00 per month), Water, Sewer,Trash and Pest Control Included! Monthly Rent is $1400, Security Deposit is $1800. First and Security moves you in. No last month's needed for Move-In! One Year lease. Huge walk-in closet in Master Bedroom! Amazing location: Walking distance to shopping, Riverfront Park, Indian River, Cocoa Village Playhouse, Local Restaurants and Pubs: Ossorio, Ryan's, Cafe Margaux, Thai Thai, Pub Americana, Murdock's, Paisley, Time Out, Dog 'n Bone and more! Centrally located in Brevard, close drive to Mall and Beaches.

