in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool garage hot tub internet access sauna tennis court

Available May 1 through October 30 each year, and occasionally January through April.



ENJOY THE SUN, BEACH AND OCEAN BREEZE. Very large fully furnished 3 bed luxury condo with 2 full baths (master has large jetted tub and walk in shower), 60 " smart HD TV in living room, 49" HD TV in Master bedroom, and 32" HD TV in 3rd bedroom, and common area pool, hot tub, tennis court, sauna, exercise room, etc... right on the beach.



This spacious unit (2,000 sf + 300 s f balcony) is located in Emerald Seas Condos, one of the newest on the beach. Its one of the most sought after properties in the Cocoa Beach area due to the beauty of the units, great ocean view, attractive architecture, landscaping and high level of maintenance. The complex is gated for the security and privacy of its guests. It is located at the center of Cocoa Beach activity, within walking distance of most anything one could desire (restaurants, night spots, grocery and drug stores, etc.)



Located in the Center of Everything. Walk to Ron Jon's Surf Co. and Ocean Beach Surf Co. Stores and Surfing Schools, Numerous Famous Restaurants, Beach Bars and Night Spots, Shopping Malls, Grocery and Drug Stores, Cocoa Beach Pier, Miniature Golf, Boutique Shops and Most All Necessities; Take a Short Drive or Bike Ride to Cruise Ship Terminals (Port Canaveral is the Home Port of Disney, Carnival, Norwegian and Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines) and Day-Cruises on Casino Ships, Nuclear Submarine Base, Cape Canaveral Space Center, Golf Courses, Patrick Air Force Base, Melbourne and Melbourne Airport and Malls; Take a 1 Hour Drive to Orlando to Visit the Many Theme Parks, and Orlando Airport, or Visit Large Flea Markets; Take a 2 Hour Drive and Visit Historic St. Augustine; Then Return to Your Luxury Condo on the Beach, Enjoy the Endless Summer Days and Quiet Evenings with the Sound of the Surf to Lull You to Sleep Each Evening. Avail May - Oct. and occasionally Jan. - April.



No Pets Allowed



