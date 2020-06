Amenities

patio / balcony cable included garage pool ceiling fan hot tub

Unit Amenities cable included carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage hot tub

Newer carpet & tile. Maintenance-free living, right across the street from the beach! Located in the quieter, southern end of Cocoa Beach. Separate dining area off kitchen, skylights, high ceilings, private 1-car garage included. Unit has a screened porch as well as a private walled courtyard. Secure entrance to building, community pool and spa. Water, sewer, and basic cable included in rent. Tenant to maintain courtyard inside the fenced area.