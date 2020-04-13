All apartments in Cocoa Beach
Last updated April 13 2020 at 10:33 PM

650 N Atlantic Avenue

650 North Atlantic Avenue · (321) 863-9757
Location

650 North Atlantic Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL 32931
Seacrest Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 610 · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1464 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
ceiling fan
elevator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Condo is available August 1, 2020 - December 31, 2020. Ocean Front Complex with unobstructed views of the Ocean from the North facing Balcony! This is a Fully Furnished 3BR/2BA condo in Beach Winds Condos at the heart of Cocoa Beach. The condo has a 3rd bedroom that is set up as a Den/Family Room, and has a Queen Murphy Bed with a Memory Foam Mattress, along with a Sectional Sofa, Chair and TV. The Master Bedroom has a King Bed and 2nd Bedroom has a Queen Bed. All new furnishings! Freshly Painted! Includes a Washer/Dryer. Watch the Cruise Ships, Launches and you can even see the dolphin play from the Balcony! Complex has a Pool, Shuffleboard, Tennis and Secure Elevators and Private Beach Access!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 650 N Atlantic Avenue have any available units?
650 N Atlantic Avenue has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 650 N Atlantic Avenue have?
Some of 650 N Atlantic Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 650 N Atlantic Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
650 N Atlantic Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 650 N Atlantic Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 650 N Atlantic Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cocoa Beach.
Does 650 N Atlantic Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 650 N Atlantic Avenue does offer parking.
Does 650 N Atlantic Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 650 N Atlantic Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 650 N Atlantic Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 650 N Atlantic Avenue has a pool.
Does 650 N Atlantic Avenue have accessible units?
No, 650 N Atlantic Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 650 N Atlantic Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 650 N Atlantic Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 650 N Atlantic Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 650 N Atlantic Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
