650 N Atlantic Avenue

Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Condo is available August 1, 2020 - December 31, 2020. Ocean Front Complex with unobstructed views of the Ocean from the North facing Balcony! This is a Fully Furnished 3BR/2BA condo in Beach Winds Condos at the heart of Cocoa Beach. The condo has a 3rd bedroom that is set up as a Den/Family Room, and has a Queen Murphy Bed with a Memory Foam Mattress, along with a Sectional Sofa, Chair and TV. The Master Bedroom has a King Bed and 2nd Bedroom has a Queen Bed. All new furnishings! Freshly Painted! Includes a Washer/Dryer. Watch the Cruise Ships, Launches and you can even see the dolphin play from the Balcony! Complex has a Pool, Shuffleboard, Tennis and Secure Elevators and Private Beach Access!