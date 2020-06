Amenities

Cocoa Beach Paradise! Enjoy breakfast on the Balcony, looking out at tranquil views of the ocean each morning!Beautiful, fully furnished 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo unit.Located next to the Cocoa Beach Pier. Fabulous shopping and restaurants within walking distance.Unit features 1 King Bedroom suite and 1 Queen Bedroom suite with Private Bathrooms.Washer and dryer in the unit.Small balcony off the living room and one Bedroom suite. May be rented by the night with a 3 night minimum.Full kitchen with dishwasher and microwave.Pets under 20 pounds will be considered with a pet deposit - please inquire when making a reservation.Measurements approx, renter to verify.