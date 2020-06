Amenities

- BEACH LIFE - POOL TO ENJOY BY THE RIVER - WATER INCLUDED IN RENT ($45 Value per Month) - FREE INTERNET AND CABLE TV INCLUDED ($140 Value per Month) - BEAUTIFUL RIVER VIEWS FROM WITHIN CONDO - This is a 1Bedroom/Studio Condo on the FIRST FLOOR WITH EVERYTHING FULLY UPDATED. ALL NEW TILE FLOOR, NEW KITCHEN CABINETS WITH NEW GRANITE COUNTERTOPS. NEW BATHROOM CABINETS/VANITIES WITH NEW GRANITE COUNTERTOPS. A FULLY UPDATED TILE SHOWER. ALL NEW APPLIANCES TO ENJOY AND LIVE THE SIMPLE BEACH LIFE. Enjoy the community pool that sits right next to the river and enjoy a sunset or two. This is a river front community close to Ron Jons Surf Shop, Great Restaurants, Publix/Winn Dixie Shopping and the Beach. NO PETS ALLOWED UNLESS IT'S A SERVICE PET. $80 Application fee per person.