Direct water front unit located on the second floor! Offering a large screened patio with beautiful views of the sunset over the Banana River. The inside has an open floor plan with 2 bedrooms / 2 baths, a large laundry room with plenty of storage . The community features two pools, 1 pool is heated plus a recreation room with a sauna. Unit comes with a 1 car garage. Just a couple of blocks to the beach!