171 N Atlantic Avenue

171 North Atlantic Avenue · (321) 431-4135
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

171 North Atlantic Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL 32931

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 39 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1088 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carport
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
guest parking
tennis court
Available starting April 2020, April thru December $2100. Steps to the sand from your front door!!Direct Ocean Front, all rooms have a view of the ocean! Enjoy relaxing on your ocean front balcony! Brand New Windows & Sliders. 2 Bedrooms & full bath upstairs & living areas, balcony & 1/2 bath located downstairs, this is a 2nd FLR unit, Townhome in downtown Cocoa Beach, walking distance to restaurants, shopping & all the fun that downtown offers. Only 10 minutes to Port Canaveral & 20 min. to the Space Center. 2 miles to Cocoa Beach Country Club, golf course, tennis, Olympic size pool, all available for public use. washer & dryer free but not in the unit just steps away, storage and bicycles available for your use. Covered Carport & guest parking. This is a monthly minimum!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 171 N Atlantic Avenue have any available units?
171 N Atlantic Avenue has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 171 N Atlantic Avenue have?
Some of 171 N Atlantic Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 171 N Atlantic Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
171 N Atlantic Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 171 N Atlantic Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 171 N Atlantic Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cocoa Beach.
Does 171 N Atlantic Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 171 N Atlantic Avenue does offer parking.
Does 171 N Atlantic Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 171 N Atlantic Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 171 N Atlantic Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 171 N Atlantic Avenue has a pool.
Does 171 N Atlantic Avenue have accessible units?
No, 171 N Atlantic Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 171 N Atlantic Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 171 N Atlantic Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 171 N Atlantic Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 171 N Atlantic Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
