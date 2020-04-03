171 N Atlantic Avenue

Amenities

Available starting April 2020, April thru December $2100. Steps to the sand from your front door!!Direct Ocean Front, all rooms have a view of the ocean! Enjoy relaxing on your ocean front balcony! Brand New Windows & Sliders. 2 Bedrooms & full bath upstairs & living areas, balcony & 1/2 bath located downstairs, this is a 2nd FLR unit, Townhome in downtown Cocoa Beach, walking distance to restaurants, shopping & all the fun that downtown offers. Only 10 minutes to Port Canaveral & 20 min. to the Space Center. 2 miles to Cocoa Beach Country Club, golf course, tennis, Olympic size pool, all available for public use. washer & dryer free but not in the unit just steps away, storage and bicycles available for your use. Covered Carport & guest parking. This is a monthly minimum!