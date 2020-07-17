2990 Ravines Road

Amenities

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1720379



Rent is negotiable with an approved application. Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay only 35% of the standard security deposit. Fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite transformation counter tops, glass tile back splash, solid wood cabinets & ceramic tile floor. Living room dining room combo features a breakfast bar, vinyl plank flooring, flat screen TV, hidden storage space in the wall and a nature filled view from the balcony. Master bedroom loft has controlled lighting features, carpet, small pull out book case/storage area, built in drawers and a view of the natural preserve. There are 2 full bathrooms both including separate solid wood vanities with glass tiled back splashes as well as fully tiled showers. No smoking.



all the condos get free standard cable TV now in HD so that is included with them living there



one box and one remote no charge

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.