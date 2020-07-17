All apartments in Clay County
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:40 PM

2990 Ravines Road

2990 Ravines Road · (904) 326-3178
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2990 Ravines Road, Clay County, FL 32068

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 1425 · Avail. now

$1,000

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 848 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1720379

Rent is negotiable with an approved application. Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay only 35% of the standard security deposit. Fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite transformation counter tops, glass tile back splash, solid wood cabinets & ceramic tile floor. Living room dining room combo features a breakfast bar, vinyl plank flooring, flat screen TV, hidden storage space in the wall and a nature filled view from the balcony. Master bedroom loft has controlled lighting features, carpet, small pull out book case/storage area, built in drawers and a view of the natural preserve. There are 2 full bathrooms both including separate solid wood vanities with glass tiled back splashes as well as fully tiled showers. No smoking.

all the condos get free standard cable TV now in HD so that is included with them living there

one box and one remote no charge
|Amenities: Stainless steel appliances,Tile flooring,Wood-style flooring,Carpet,Granite countertops,Tile in wet areas,Balcony,Dishwasher,Microwave,Sweeping view,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Blinds,Enclosed Lanai,No dogs,No cats,Washer and dryer
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2990 Ravines Road have any available units?
2990 Ravines Road has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2990 Ravines Road have?
Some of 2990 Ravines Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2990 Ravines Road currently offering any rent specials?
2990 Ravines Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2990 Ravines Road pet-friendly?
No, 2990 Ravines Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clay County.
Does 2990 Ravines Road offer parking?
No, 2990 Ravines Road does not offer parking.
Does 2990 Ravines Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2990 Ravines Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2990 Ravines Road have a pool?
No, 2990 Ravines Road does not have a pool.
Does 2990 Ravines Road have accessible units?
No, 2990 Ravines Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2990 Ravines Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2990 Ravines Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 2990 Ravines Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2990 Ravines Road does not have units with air conditioning.
