Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly

Unique 1 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo - Unique 1 bedroom, 2 bath condo nestled deep in The Ravines Country Club.

The bedroom is loft-style with a couple of steps leading up. There are two toilet areas, a bathtub, shower and 2 seperate vanity areas.

The living room leads to a covered patio with a nice forest view.

There is a washer dryer hookup.

This is a gated community.

Please, no cats but small dogs may be considered!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4645683)