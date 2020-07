Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

1419 Heather Glen Lane Available 04/30/20 Beautiful Home in Middleburg, just off Old Jennings! - This lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is conveniently located close to Oakleaf Shopping and St. Vincent's Clay hospital in Middleburg & I - 10 is just minutes away. This home offers a formal living room, a cozy fireplace, formal dining room, eat in kitchen, inside laundry, fenced back yard, and sits on a quiet cul-de-sac.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4440717)