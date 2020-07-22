All apartments in Clay County
Last updated January 6 2020 at 1:48 PM

1180 CAMP RIDGE LN

1180 Camp Ridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1180 Camp Ridge Lane, Clay County, FL 32068

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Make this LIKE NEW Home yours in this GROWING community! This well maintained home meets every need for any family. This layout offers four bedrooms PLUS a downstairs office space AND a large loft upstairs. The large foyer entry opens into the formal dining and flows into the family room and shared breakfast area. Spacious kitchen with top of the line appliances, solid surface counter tops, and a breakfast bar. Upstairs offers a large open loft area- great for home office, play space for the kids, or extra TV room! Master is tucked to the right and two other other rooms to the left that share their own bath. Plenty of space for all. Covered patio out back. Enjoy the neighborhood amenities as well!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1180 CAMP RIDGE LN have any available units?
1180 CAMP RIDGE LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clay County, FL.
What amenities does 1180 CAMP RIDGE LN have?
Some of 1180 CAMP RIDGE LN's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1180 CAMP RIDGE LN currently offering any rent specials?
1180 CAMP RIDGE LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1180 CAMP RIDGE LN pet-friendly?
No, 1180 CAMP RIDGE LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clay County.
Does 1180 CAMP RIDGE LN offer parking?
No, 1180 CAMP RIDGE LN does not offer parking.
Does 1180 CAMP RIDGE LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1180 CAMP RIDGE LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1180 CAMP RIDGE LN have a pool?
Yes, 1180 CAMP RIDGE LN has a pool.
Does 1180 CAMP RIDGE LN have accessible units?
No, 1180 CAMP RIDGE LN does not have accessible units.
Does 1180 CAMP RIDGE LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1180 CAMP RIDGE LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 1180 CAMP RIDGE LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 1180 CAMP RIDGE LN does not have units with air conditioning.
