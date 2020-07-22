1180 CAMP RIDGE LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Make this LIKE NEW Home yours in this GROWING community! This well maintained home meets every need for any family. This layout offers four bedrooms PLUS a downstairs office space AND a large loft upstairs. The large foyer entry opens into the formal dining and flows into the family room and shared breakfast area. Spacious kitchen with top of the line appliances, solid surface counter tops, and a breakfast bar. Upstairs offers a large open loft area- great for home office, play space for the kids, or extra TV room! Master is tucked to the right and two other other rooms to the left that share their own bath. Plenty of space for all. Covered patio out back. Enjoy the neighborhood amenities as well!