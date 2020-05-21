All apartments in Citrus Park
Last updated May 21 2020 at 8:06 AM

8215 COSME ROAD

8215 Cosme Road · No Longer Available
Location

8215 Cosme Road, Citrus Park, FL 33556

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
LAKEFRONT HOME IN ODESSA!!! It is an ideal property for those wanting to live in the COUNTRY but still being in close proximity to the CITY. This scenic property has 500 feet of Lake Frontage on Horse Lake and 500 feet of road frontage. You can enjoy fishing, kayaking, canoeing and paddle boarding. The property is lush with peach trees, blueberries, grape vines and various other plants and trees, all creating the feeling of true country living. Off the lanai is a 1600 square foot dock with a private Jacuzzi building that provides optimal views of the lake. There is an additional 12 x 40 utility building for equipment and storage with a cement floor, electric and water. The 3 bedroom, 2 bath main house is highlighted by a recently remodeled beautiful designer kitchen with upgraded glazed custom cabinets with plenty of storage. All appliances are stainless steel and the granite counter tops are premium grade. There is new fusion plank flooring throughout the main living area which features a great room, fireplace, and formal dining room. This is COUNTRY LIVING on a beautiful lake with the convenience of being close to the shopping and dining destinations in Westchase, Citrus Park, Carrolllwood, and Lutz.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8215 COSME ROAD have any available units?
8215 COSME ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Citrus Park, FL.
What amenities does 8215 COSME ROAD have?
Some of 8215 COSME ROAD's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8215 COSME ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
8215 COSME ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8215 COSME ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 8215 COSME ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Citrus Park.
Does 8215 COSME ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 8215 COSME ROAD offers parking.
Does 8215 COSME ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8215 COSME ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8215 COSME ROAD have a pool?
No, 8215 COSME ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 8215 COSME ROAD have accessible units?
No, 8215 COSME ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 8215 COSME ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8215 COSME ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 8215 COSME ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 8215 COSME ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

