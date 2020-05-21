8215 COSME ROAD

Amenities

LAKEFRONT HOME IN ODESSA!!! It is an ideal property for those wanting to live in the COUNTRY but still being in close proximity to the CITY. This scenic property has 500 feet of Lake Frontage on Horse Lake and 500 feet of road frontage. You can enjoy fishing, kayaking, canoeing and paddle boarding. The property is lush with peach trees, blueberries, grape vines and various other plants and trees, all creating the feeling of true country living. Off the lanai is a 1600 square foot dock with a private Jacuzzi building that provides optimal views of the lake. There is an additional 12 x 40 utility building for equipment and storage with a cement floor, electric and water. The 3 bedroom, 2 bath main house is highlighted by a recently remodeled beautiful designer kitchen with upgraded glazed custom cabinets with plenty of storage. All appliances are stainless steel and the granite counter tops are premium grade. There is new fusion plank flooring throughout the main living area which features a great room, fireplace, and formal dining room. This is COUNTRY LIVING on a beautiful lake with the convenience of being close to the shopping and dining destinations in Westchase, Citrus Park, Carrolllwood, and Lutz.