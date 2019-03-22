7403 ARLINGTON GROVE CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage

Beautifully UPDATED 2 bed, 2.5 bath + BONUS ROOM townhome with 2 CAR GARAGE in the Citrus Park area. Gorgeous WOOD FLOORS line the entire main level. The kitchen is completely updated with NEW CABINETS, GRANITE countertops, ALL STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, closet pantry, breakfast bar and overlooks the dining & living room areas. The convenient half bath completes the first level. The TWO MASTER SUITES, bonus room & laundry closet are located upstairs. The main master suite is very spacious and features an over-sized walk-in closet, a PRIVATE BALCONY, DOUBLE SINK vanity w/ GRANITE countertops, framed mirrors, soaker tub & walk-in shower. The SECOND MASTER suite is also spacious w/ a WALK-IN CLOSET and updated ensuite bathroom w/ GRANITE countertop and tub/shower combo. The lovely community has a pool, features courtyard sitting areas and is conveniently located near the expressway, shopping restaurants, airport, beaches and more! WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED!! Sorry no pets. ** AVAILABLE FOR APRIL MOVE IN **