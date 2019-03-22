All apartments in Citrus Park
Last updated March 22 2019 at 3:56 AM

7403 ARLINGTON GROVE CIRCLE

7403 Arlington Grove Circle · No Longer Available
Location

7403 Arlington Grove Circle, Citrus Park, FL 33625

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
Beautifully UPDATED 2 bed, 2.5 bath + BONUS ROOM townhome with 2 CAR GARAGE in the Citrus Park area. Gorgeous WOOD FLOORS line the entire main level. The kitchen is completely updated with NEW CABINETS, GRANITE countertops, ALL STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, closet pantry, breakfast bar and overlooks the dining & living room areas. The convenient half bath completes the first level. The TWO MASTER SUITES, bonus room & laundry closet are located upstairs. The main master suite is very spacious and features an over-sized walk-in closet, a PRIVATE BALCONY, DOUBLE SINK vanity w/ GRANITE countertops, framed mirrors, soaker tub & walk-in shower. The SECOND MASTER suite is also spacious w/ a WALK-IN CLOSET and updated ensuite bathroom w/ GRANITE countertop and tub/shower combo. The lovely community has a pool, features courtyard sitting areas and is conveniently located near the expressway, shopping restaurants, airport, beaches and more! WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED!! Sorry no pets. ** AVAILABLE FOR APRIL MOVE IN **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7403 ARLINGTON GROVE CIRCLE have any available units?
7403 ARLINGTON GROVE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Citrus Park, FL.
What amenities does 7403 ARLINGTON GROVE CIRCLE have?
Some of 7403 ARLINGTON GROVE CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7403 ARLINGTON GROVE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
7403 ARLINGTON GROVE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7403 ARLINGTON GROVE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 7403 ARLINGTON GROVE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Citrus Park.
Does 7403 ARLINGTON GROVE CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 7403 ARLINGTON GROVE CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 7403 ARLINGTON GROVE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7403 ARLINGTON GROVE CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7403 ARLINGTON GROVE CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 7403 ARLINGTON GROVE CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 7403 ARLINGTON GROVE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 7403 ARLINGTON GROVE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 7403 ARLINGTON GROVE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7403 ARLINGTON GROVE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7403 ARLINGTON GROVE CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7403 ARLINGTON GROVE CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
