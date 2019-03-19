6828 SWAIN AVE

Amenities

Logan Gate subdivision charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the Citrus Park area. Freshly painted neutral colors throughout good size living room with ceramic tile in busy areas with updated kitchen appliances, plenty of cabinet space. Bedrooms are a good size. Back yard is fenced in for privacy, 1 car garage. Logan gate community has a dog park and playground. Close to Citrus Park Mall, Super Walmart, Major Shopping, Airport, Hospital, Beaches, schools.