Citrus Park, FL
6828 SWAIN AVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6828 SWAIN AVE

6828 Swain Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6828 Swain Avenue, Citrus Park, FL 33625
Logan Gate

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
dog park
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
playground
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/de8680d0f5 ----
Logan Gate subdivision charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the Citrus Park area. Freshly painted neutral colors throughout good size living room with ceramic tile in busy areas with updated kitchen appliances, plenty of cabinet space. Bedrooms are a good size. Back yard is fenced in for privacy, 1 car garage. Logan gate community has a dog park and playground. Close to Citrus Park Mall, Super Walmart, Major Shopping, Airport, Hospital, Beaches, schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

