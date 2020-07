Amenities

LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Newly available 4 bedroom home in Logan Gate Village. Located in the heart of Citrus Park and Northdale, this spacious home has been updated with FRESH paint and NEW carpeting! Gorgeous soft gray tones throughout with an open floorplan. Amazing location with easy access to the Suncoast, all of Carrollwood and a wide array a terrific shopping and dining! Don't miss this amazing deal!



Pet may be considered with owner permission.

This is a smoke-free home!