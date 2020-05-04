6302 PARKSIDE MEADOW DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful town-house in the highly desirable Town-homes at Parkside Carrollwood community.This 3 BR / 2.5 BA /2 Car Garage townhouse features custom ceramic tile on first floor and wood laminate on stairs and second floor. Large eat-in kitchen with wood cabinets, large pantry,appliances include flat top range, refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher. Breakfast bar seating opens up to the huge great room with a view of the outdoor patio. Enjoy views of the tranquil woods and wildlife with no backyard neighbors. All 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms are all located upstairs. The master bedroom has a huge walk in closet and large master bath with ample counter space. Bedroom 2 has a walk in closet too. A/C is new in 2017. The laundry area is conveniently located upstairs in between the master bedroom and the 2 additional bedrooms. The 2 car attached garage is located off of the kitchen area. Enjoy relaxing daily in the sparkling community pool. Centrally located, minutes from the Veterans Expressway, Citrus Park Mall, fine restaurants and the area beaches. This property is move in ready. 3 bedroom / 2.5 bath / 2 car garage / town-houses are hard to find in the Carrollwood / Citrus Park areas. Don't miss out on this wonderful well kept property.