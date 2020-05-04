All apartments in Citrus Park
Last updated May 4 2020 at 1:11 AM

6302 PARKSIDE MEADOW DRIVE

6302 Parkside Meadow Dr · No Longer Available
Location

6302 Parkside Meadow Dr, Citrus Park, FL 33625

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful town-house in the highly desirable Town-homes at Parkside Carrollwood community.This 3 BR / 2.5 BA /2 Car Garage townhouse features custom ceramic tile on first floor and wood laminate on stairs and second floor. Large eat-in kitchen with wood cabinets, large pantry,appliances include flat top range, refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher. Breakfast bar seating opens up to the huge great room with a view of the outdoor patio. Enjoy views of the tranquil woods and wildlife with no backyard neighbors. All 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms are all located upstairs. The master bedroom has a huge walk in closet and large master bath with ample counter space. Bedroom 2 has a walk in closet too. A/C is new in 2017. The laundry area is conveniently located upstairs in between the master bedroom and the 2 additional bedrooms. The 2 car attached garage is located off of the kitchen area. Enjoy relaxing daily in the sparkling community pool. Centrally located, minutes from the Veterans Expressway, Citrus Park Mall, fine restaurants and the area beaches. This property is move in ready. 3 bedroom / 2.5 bath / 2 car garage / town-houses are hard to find in the Carrollwood / Citrus Park areas. Don't miss out on this wonderful well kept property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6302 PARKSIDE MEADOW DRIVE have any available units?
6302 PARKSIDE MEADOW DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Citrus Park, FL.
What amenities does 6302 PARKSIDE MEADOW DRIVE have?
Some of 6302 PARKSIDE MEADOW DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6302 PARKSIDE MEADOW DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6302 PARKSIDE MEADOW DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6302 PARKSIDE MEADOW DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6302 PARKSIDE MEADOW DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Citrus Park.
Does 6302 PARKSIDE MEADOW DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6302 PARKSIDE MEADOW DRIVE offers parking.
Does 6302 PARKSIDE MEADOW DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6302 PARKSIDE MEADOW DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6302 PARKSIDE MEADOW DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 6302 PARKSIDE MEADOW DRIVE has a pool.
Does 6302 PARKSIDE MEADOW DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6302 PARKSIDE MEADOW DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6302 PARKSIDE MEADOW DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6302 PARKSIDE MEADOW DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6302 PARKSIDE MEADOW DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6302 PARKSIDE MEADOW DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
