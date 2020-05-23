All apartments in Citrus Park
Last updated May 23 2020 at 7:22 AM

5809 Aventura Ct

5809 Aventura Court · (813) 251-0001
Location

5809 Aventura Court, Citrus Park, FL 33625
Ventana at Carrollwood

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2476 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 3-bedroom, 3 bath, 2 car garage pool home. Home features formal living room and formal dining room. Large office downstairs and extra bonus room upstairs with full bath. This could be used as an additional bedroom as there is plenty of room for a fee standing wardrobe/armoire. There is additional eating space in the kitchen. Kitchen offers open space with tons of counter space and large breakfast bar. Inside utility room with washer / dryer hookups. All bedrooms are located on the 1st floor. Large master suite and master bath features tub and separate shower. Large fenced back yard with screened pool and irrigation system. Rent includes Lawn care, trash, and pool chemical only once a week. Home is centrally located within minutes to Tampa International Airport, Citrus Park Mall, short drive to the beaches and close to shopping centers and fine restaurants. Occupied/Available 7.15.2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5809 Aventura Ct have any available units?
5809 Aventura Ct has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5809 Aventura Ct have?
Some of 5809 Aventura Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5809 Aventura Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5809 Aventura Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5809 Aventura Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 5809 Aventura Ct is pet friendly.
Does 5809 Aventura Ct offer parking?
Yes, 5809 Aventura Ct does offer parking.
Does 5809 Aventura Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5809 Aventura Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5809 Aventura Ct have a pool?
Yes, 5809 Aventura Ct has a pool.
Does 5809 Aventura Ct have accessible units?
No, 5809 Aventura Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5809 Aventura Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5809 Aventura Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 5809 Aventura Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5809 Aventura Ct has units with air conditioning.
