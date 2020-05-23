5809 Aventura Ct

Amenities

Beautiful 3-bedroom, 3 bath, 2 car garage pool home. Home features formal living room and formal dining room. Large office downstairs and extra bonus room upstairs with full bath. This could be used as an additional bedroom as there is plenty of room for a fee standing wardrobe/armoire. There is additional eating space in the kitchen. Kitchen offers open space with tons of counter space and large breakfast bar. Inside utility room with washer / dryer hookups. All bedrooms are located on the 1st floor. Large master suite and master bath features tub and separate shower. Large fenced back yard with screened pool and irrigation system. Rent includes Lawn care, trash, and pool chemical only once a week. Home is centrally located within minutes to Tampa International Airport, Citrus Park Mall, short drive to the beaches and close to shopping centers and fine restaurants. Occupied/Available 7.15.2020