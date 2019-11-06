4904 Crofton Way

Amenities

Available Now! This 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 1328 sf home in the Carrollwood area has recently been updated bathrooms with tile and granite. This home features spacious rooms, blinds, ceiling fans and full size washer and dryer hookups in the over size one car garage with extra storage space. The flooring is tile with carpet in the bedrooms. Nice size kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and breakfast bar that is open to the living room. Separate very spacious dining room just off the kitchen. Kitchen appliances include flat top range, refrigerator, and dishwasher. The master bedroom suite has a walk-in closet and master bath with shower tub combo. Large fenced yard and nice size screened patio. Close proximity to Veterans Expressway, shopping, restaurants and Tampa Intl Airport.



