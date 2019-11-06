All apartments in Citrus Park
Last updated November 6 2019 at 3:42 AM

4904 Crofton Way

4904 Crofton Way · No Longer Available
Location

4904 Crofton Way, Citrus Park, FL 33625
Carrollwood Meadows

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available Now! This 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 1328 sf home in the Carrollwood area has recently been updated bathrooms with tile and granite. This home features spacious rooms, blinds, ceiling fans and full size washer and dryer hookups in the over size one car garage with extra storage space. The flooring is tile with carpet in the bedrooms. Nice size kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and breakfast bar that is open to the living room. Separate very spacious dining room just off the kitchen. Kitchen appliances include flat top range, refrigerator, and dishwasher. The master bedroom suite has a walk-in closet and master bath with shower tub combo. Large fenced yard and nice size screened patio. Close proximity to Veterans Expressway, shopping, restaurants and Tampa Intl Airport.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4904 Crofton Way have any available units?
4904 Crofton Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Citrus Park, FL.
What amenities does 4904 Crofton Way have?
Some of 4904 Crofton Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4904 Crofton Way currently offering any rent specials?
4904 Crofton Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4904 Crofton Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4904 Crofton Way is pet friendly.
Does 4904 Crofton Way offer parking?
Yes, 4904 Crofton Way offers parking.
Does 4904 Crofton Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4904 Crofton Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4904 Crofton Way have a pool?
No, 4904 Crofton Way does not have a pool.
Does 4904 Crofton Way have accessible units?
No, 4904 Crofton Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4904 Crofton Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4904 Crofton Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 4904 Crofton Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4904 Crofton Way does not have units with air conditioning.
