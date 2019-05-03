16224 BRECKINMORE LANE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan fire pit fireplace

3 bedroom, 2 bath lakefront home with an oversized 2-car garage and plenty of room to enjoy the outdoors! Foyer introduces great room with wood burning fireplace, vaulted ceiling and sliders overlooking an expansive deck plus dock leading to the lake. Fish, canoe, swing, enjoy the fire pit... this property feels like a private piece of paradise! Both guest bedrooms are downstairs with a hallway bath. Upstairs introduces the master suite with 9x15 foot balcony to enjoy cypress views, two closets, claw tub with shower functionality, dual sinks and a connecting office / den / flex room. A-rated schools. Conveniently located near the Veteran's Expressway along with restaurants, shopping and amenities... call with questions or to schedule a visit!