All apartments in Citrus Park
Find more places like 16224 BRECKINMORE LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Citrus Park, FL
/
16224 BRECKINMORE LANE
Last updated May 3 2019 at 2:23 AM

16224 BRECKINMORE LANE

16224 Breckinmore Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Citrus Park
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

16224 Breckinmore Lane, Citrus Park, FL 33625

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
3 bedroom, 2 bath lakefront home with an oversized 2-car garage and plenty of room to enjoy the outdoors! Foyer introduces great room with wood burning fireplace, vaulted ceiling and sliders overlooking an expansive deck plus dock leading to the lake. Fish, canoe, swing, enjoy the fire pit... this property feels like a private piece of paradise! Both guest bedrooms are downstairs with a hallway bath. Upstairs introduces the master suite with 9x15 foot balcony to enjoy cypress views, two closets, claw tub with shower functionality, dual sinks and a connecting office / den / flex room. A-rated schools. Conveniently located near the Veteran's Expressway along with restaurants, shopping and amenities... call with questions or to schedule a visit!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16224 BRECKINMORE LANE have any available units?
16224 BRECKINMORE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Citrus Park, FL.
What amenities does 16224 BRECKINMORE LANE have?
Some of 16224 BRECKINMORE LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16224 BRECKINMORE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
16224 BRECKINMORE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16224 BRECKINMORE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 16224 BRECKINMORE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Citrus Park.
Does 16224 BRECKINMORE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 16224 BRECKINMORE LANE offers parking.
Does 16224 BRECKINMORE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16224 BRECKINMORE LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16224 BRECKINMORE LANE have a pool?
No, 16224 BRECKINMORE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 16224 BRECKINMORE LANE have accessible units?
No, 16224 BRECKINMORE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 16224 BRECKINMORE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16224 BRECKINMORE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 16224 BRECKINMORE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 16224 BRECKINMORE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Move Cross Country
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Citrus Park 3 BedroomsCitrus Park Apartments with Garage
Citrus Park Apartments with ParkingCitrus Park Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Citrus Park Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLLake Magdalene, FLSugarmill Woods, FLHomosassa Springs, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FLGibsonton, FL
Homosassa, FLNew Port Richey East, FLSouthgate, FLBardmoor, FLPalmetto, FLBloomingdale, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLHernando Beach, FLLealman, FLPasadena Hills, FLJasmine Estates, FLCortez, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg