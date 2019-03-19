14216 BRIARTHORN DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Good sized pool home that has four bedrooms, two and a half baths, a two car garage and a fully fenced backyard. Updated kitchen with plenty of updated cabinetry. Entry has formal room that doubles as dining area. Family room and kitchen have a semi-open floor plan. The master bedroom has his and her sinks, a large walk in closet and updated countertops. This home has a large screened in back patio that accomodate plenty of guests. The neighborhood also has a lake with picnic area and kayak loading area. Great location in the burgeoning Citrus Park area! Don't miss this one!



In order to schedule a viewing of this home, please submit an application through Cozy: https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/655329