Citrus Park, FL
14216 BRIARTHORN DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14216 BRIARTHORN DRIVE

14216 Briarthorn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14216 Briarthorn Drive, Citrus Park, FL 33625
Woodbriar West Group

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Good sized pool home that has four bedrooms, two and a half baths, a two car garage and a fully fenced backyard. Updated kitchen with plenty of updated cabinetry. Entry has formal room that doubles as dining area. Family room and kitchen have a semi-open floor plan. The master bedroom has his and her sinks, a large walk in closet and updated countertops. This home has a large screened in back patio that accomodate plenty of guests. The neighborhood also has a lake with picnic area and kayak loading area. Great location in the burgeoning Citrus Park area! Don't miss this one!

In order to schedule a viewing of this home, please submit an application through Cozy: https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/655329

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14216 BRIARTHORN DRIVE have any available units?
14216 BRIARTHORN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Citrus Park, FL.
What amenities does 14216 BRIARTHORN DRIVE have?
Some of 14216 BRIARTHORN DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14216 BRIARTHORN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
14216 BRIARTHORN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14216 BRIARTHORN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 14216 BRIARTHORN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Citrus Park.
Does 14216 BRIARTHORN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 14216 BRIARTHORN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 14216 BRIARTHORN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14216 BRIARTHORN DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14216 BRIARTHORN DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 14216 BRIARTHORN DRIVE has a pool.
Does 14216 BRIARTHORN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 14216 BRIARTHORN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 14216 BRIARTHORN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 14216 BRIARTHORN DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14216 BRIARTHORN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14216 BRIARTHORN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
