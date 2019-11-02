All apartments in Citrus Park
14135 CITRUS CREST CIRCLE
14135 CITRUS CREST CIRCLE

14135 Citrus Crest Circle · No Longer Available
Location

14135 Citrus Crest Circle, Citrus Park, FL 33625

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Don't miss out on this gorgeous 2/2.5/2 Townhome nestled in the beautifully lanscaped neighborhood of Village Center. This very well maintained townhome is located in the Heart of Tampa Bay! Conveniently located to all the major shopping, airport and entertainment that Tampa has to offer. The kitchen boast granite counter tops, solid wood cabinetry, newer STAINLESS STEEL SAMSUNG APPLIANCES and low bar/island to enjoy your family while preparing a meal. The dining room has a nice mirrored wall to add a gorgeous designer touch. The upstairs master suite is large insize with CROWN MOLDING shelving and the ensuite master bath features a seperate garden tub, a private water closet and a large walk in closet. The second master bedroom is also large in size with a nice walk in closet. There is also a loft area which will work well for an office/workstation and the laundry is located on the second floor. PLANTATION SHUTTERS throughout and a nice UPSTAIRS BALCONY VIEW to enjoy the refreshing Florida weather and a BRAND NEW AC! Townhome is minutes from the Veterans Highway, the Citrus Park Mall and the Upper Tampa Bay Trail. Please contact us for a private showing today! Rent includes water. Available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14135 CITRUS CREST CIRCLE have any available units?
14135 CITRUS CREST CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Citrus Park, FL.
What amenities does 14135 CITRUS CREST CIRCLE have?
Some of 14135 CITRUS CREST CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14135 CITRUS CREST CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
14135 CITRUS CREST CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14135 CITRUS CREST CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 14135 CITRUS CREST CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Citrus Park.
Does 14135 CITRUS CREST CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 14135 CITRUS CREST CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 14135 CITRUS CREST CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14135 CITRUS CREST CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14135 CITRUS CREST CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 14135 CITRUS CREST CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 14135 CITRUS CREST CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 14135 CITRUS CREST CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 14135 CITRUS CREST CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14135 CITRUS CREST CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14135 CITRUS CREST CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14135 CITRUS CREST CIRCLE has units with air conditioning.
