14135 CITRUS CREST CIRCLE

Don't miss out on this gorgeous 2/2.5/2 Townhome nestled in the beautifully lanscaped neighborhood of Village Center. This very well maintained townhome is located in the Heart of Tampa Bay! Conveniently located to all the major shopping, airport and entertainment that Tampa has to offer. The kitchen boast granite counter tops, solid wood cabinetry, newer STAINLESS STEEL SAMSUNG APPLIANCES and low bar/island to enjoy your family while preparing a meal. The dining room has a nice mirrored wall to add a gorgeous designer touch. The upstairs master suite is large insize with CROWN MOLDING shelving and the ensuite master bath features a seperate garden tub, a private water closet and a large walk in closet. The second master bedroom is also large in size with a nice walk in closet. There is also a loft area which will work well for an office/workstation and the laundry is located on the second floor. PLANTATION SHUTTERS throughout and a nice UPSTAIRS BALCONY VIEW to enjoy the refreshing Florida weather and a BRAND NEW AC! Townhome is minutes from the Veterans Highway, the Citrus Park Mall and the Upper Tampa Bay Trail. Please contact us for a private showing today! Rent includes water. Available now!