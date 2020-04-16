All apartments in Citrus Park
14003 Citrus Crest Cir
Last updated April 16 2020 at 7:46 AM

14003 Citrus Crest Cir

14003 Citrus Crest Circle · No Longer Available
Location

14003 Citrus Crest Circle, Citrus Park, FL 33625

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous townhome centered in the Citrus Park area. Located less than one mile from The Westfield Citrus Park mall and The Rocky Creek Trails this home showcases 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms spread over two stories totaling 1,640sqft. With timeless upgrades the kitchen houses 42" cherry red cabinets, granite counter tops with an island and comes complete with black appliances to include a refrigerator, oven range, dishwasher and microwave. The dining area blends seamlessly with the living room making for an open floor plan. The home has carpet throughout with tile in all the right areas accompanied by high ceilings. The upstairs completes the home with a balcony offering stunning views and a den for those cozy nights in. Every bathroom has been updated with new counters and cabinets. Master bedroom includes a bathroom with a luxurious garden tub and a stand up shower. Storage is no problem with a utility closet and a 2 car garage. Property is managed by a Florida licensed property management firm. Pets less than 30 pounds are allowed with restrictions on breed. Owner reserves the right to charge additional fees for additional pets and weight/size of pet. Water up to $100 is included in the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14003 Citrus Crest Cir have any available units?
14003 Citrus Crest Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Citrus Park, FL.
What amenities does 14003 Citrus Crest Cir have?
Some of 14003 Citrus Crest Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14003 Citrus Crest Cir currently offering any rent specials?
14003 Citrus Crest Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14003 Citrus Crest Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 14003 Citrus Crest Cir is pet friendly.
Does 14003 Citrus Crest Cir offer parking?
Yes, 14003 Citrus Crest Cir offers parking.
Does 14003 Citrus Crest Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14003 Citrus Crest Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14003 Citrus Crest Cir have a pool?
Yes, 14003 Citrus Crest Cir has a pool.
Does 14003 Citrus Crest Cir have accessible units?
No, 14003 Citrus Crest Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 14003 Citrus Crest Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14003 Citrus Crest Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 14003 Citrus Crest Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14003 Citrus Crest Cir has units with air conditioning.
