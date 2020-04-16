14003 Citrus Crest Cir

Amenities

Gorgeous townhome centered in the Citrus Park area. Located less than one mile from The Westfield Citrus Park mall and The Rocky Creek Trails this home showcases 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms spread over two stories totaling 1,640sqft. With timeless upgrades the kitchen houses 42" cherry red cabinets, granite counter tops with an island and comes complete with black appliances to include a refrigerator, oven range, dishwasher and microwave. The dining area blends seamlessly with the living room making for an open floor plan. The home has carpet throughout with tile in all the right areas accompanied by high ceilings. The upstairs completes the home with a balcony offering stunning views and a den for those cozy nights in. Every bathroom has been updated with new counters and cabinets. Master bedroom includes a bathroom with a luxurious garden tub and a stand up shower. Storage is no problem with a utility closet and a 2 car garage. Property is managed by a Florida licensed property management firm. Pets less than 30 pounds are allowed with restrictions on breed. Owner reserves the right to charge additional fees for additional pets and weight/size of pet. Water up to $100 is included in the rent.