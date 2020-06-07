13729 COUNTRY COURT DRIVE

Amenities
Great location in Carrollwood Meadows subdivision. Centrally located, this house offers 4 bedrooms, 2 baths with a 2 car garage. It is situated on an oversized conservation lot that provides alot of privacy. The home was remodeled with updated kitchen & baths, creamic tile thoughout and newwer carpet in the bedrooms. This open plan has plenty of space in a great room style: LR/DR & kitchen all in neutral decor. The bedrooms are split with the master having a large walk in closet. Close to area schools, shoping & restaurants with EZ acess to Vet's Exp. for commuting within the Tri-County area. Pets per owner approval. Move in ready!