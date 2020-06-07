13729 COUNTRY COURT DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Great location in Carrollwood Meadows subdivision. Centrally located, this house offers 4 bedrooms, 2 baths with a 2 car garage. It is situated on an oversized conservation lot that provides alot of privacy. The home was remodeled with updated kitchen & baths, creamic tile thoughout and newwer carpet in the bedrooms. This open plan has plenty of space in a great room style: LR/DR & kitchen all in neutral decor. The bedrooms are split with the master having a large walk in closet. Close to area schools, shoping & restaurants with EZ acess to Vet's Exp. for commuting within the Tri-County area. Pets per owner approval. Move in ready!