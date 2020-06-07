All apartments in Citrus Park
13729 COUNTRY COURT DRIVE

13729 Country Court Drive
Location

13729 Country Court Drive, Citrus Park, FL 33625
Carrollwood Meadows

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great location in Carrollwood Meadows subdivision. Centrally located, this house offers 4 bedrooms, 2 baths with a 2 car garage. It is situated on an oversized conservation lot that provides alot of privacy. The home was remodeled with updated kitchen & baths, creamic tile thoughout and newwer carpet in the bedrooms. This open plan has plenty of space in a great room style: LR/DR & kitchen all in neutral decor. The bedrooms are split with the master having a large walk in closet. Close to area schools, shoping & restaurants with EZ acess to Vet's Exp. for commuting within the Tri-County area. Pets per owner approval. Move in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13729 COUNTRY COURT DRIVE have any available units?
13729 COUNTRY COURT DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Citrus Park, FL.
What amenities does 13729 COUNTRY COURT DRIVE have?
Some of 13729 COUNTRY COURT DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13729 COUNTRY COURT DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13729 COUNTRY COURT DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13729 COUNTRY COURT DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 13729 COUNTRY COURT DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 13729 COUNTRY COURT DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 13729 COUNTRY COURT DRIVE offers parking.
Does 13729 COUNTRY COURT DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13729 COUNTRY COURT DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13729 COUNTRY COURT DRIVE have a pool?
No, 13729 COUNTRY COURT DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 13729 COUNTRY COURT DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13729 COUNTRY COURT DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13729 COUNTRY COURT DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13729 COUNTRY COURT DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13729 COUNTRY COURT DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13729 COUNTRY COURT DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

