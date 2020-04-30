All apartments in Citrus Park
Find more places like
12804 MIRAMAR PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Citrus Park, FL
/
12804 MIRAMAR PLACE
Last updated April 30 2020 at 12:57 AM

12804 MIRAMAR PLACE

12804 Miramar Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Citrus Park
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

12804 Miramar Place, Citrus Park, FL 33625
Ventana at Carrollwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Available Now! Pool and lawn service included.
4/3 Beautiful house with a screened pool/tub with a pond view and exterior patio. Brand new carpet and paint! 2 Car garage and stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom has a large closet and bathroom connects to the pool and there is an upstairs bedroom and bathroom. Small pet considered with non refundable pet fee. No exotic pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Similar Listings

Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 12804 MIRAMAR PLACE have any available units?
12804 MIRAMAR PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Citrus Park, FL.
What amenities does 12804 MIRAMAR PLACE have?
Some of 12804 MIRAMAR PLACE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12804 MIRAMAR PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
12804 MIRAMAR PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12804 MIRAMAR PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 12804 MIRAMAR PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 12804 MIRAMAR PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 12804 MIRAMAR PLACE offers parking.
Does 12804 MIRAMAR PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12804 MIRAMAR PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12804 MIRAMAR PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 12804 MIRAMAR PLACE has a pool.
Does 12804 MIRAMAR PLACE have accessible units?
No, 12804 MIRAMAR PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 12804 MIRAMAR PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12804 MIRAMAR PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12804 MIRAMAR PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12804 MIRAMAR PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Citrus Park 3 BedroomsCitrus Park Apartments with GarageCitrus Park Apartments with ParkingCitrus Park Apartments with Washer-DryerCitrus Park Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLLake Magdalene, FLSugarmill Woods, FLHomosassa Springs, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FLGibsonton, FLHomosassa, FLNew Port Richey East, FLSouthgate, FLBardmoor, FLPalmetto, FLBloomingdale, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLHernando Beach, FLLealman, FLPasadena Hills, FLJasmine Estates, FLCortez, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg