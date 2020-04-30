12804 Miramar Place, Citrus Park, FL 33625 Ventana at Carrollwood
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Available Now! Pool and lawn service included. 4/3 Beautiful house with a screened pool/tub with a pond view and exterior patio. Brand new carpet and paint! 2 Car garage and stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom has a large closet and bathroom connects to the pool and there is an upstairs bedroom and bathroom. Small pet considered with non refundable pet fee. No exotic pets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
