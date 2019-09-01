12337 Villager Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

$1150

2 bedrooms, 1.5 bath town home

1 car garage (can be used as storage) additional parking outside

Under 1000 sf. living space

Carrollwood Area, Tampa, FL, 33625; quiet cul-de-sac street, private, conservation (no neighbors behind you!) fenced in yard

Clean, freshly painted home & garage

ALL new kitchen appliances; stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, air vent, disposal, with a Washer and dryer hook-up (owner will add Washer/Dryer for $50/month)

Close to Publix, Citrus Park Mall, JCC (Jewish Community Center), HCC (Hillsborough Community College), TPA Airport, Best Buy, Wal Mart, veterans expressway, Sickles High School



Model perfect, $1150 a month with 1 year lease

Refundable security deposit $1200

One pet OK if UNDER 30 pounds with $350 non-refundable pet deposit

Application fee $60 per adult



Available NOW!



12337 Villager Court, Tampa, 33625



Call Mick 813-842-8672 or email - NO TEXT



(RLNE5028503)