Citrus Park, FL
12337 Villager Ct
Last updated September 1 2019 at 11:16 AM

12337 Villager Ct

12337 Villager Court · No Longer Available
Location

12337 Villager Court, Citrus Park, FL 33625

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
$1150
2 bedrooms, 1.5 bath town home
1 car garage (can be used as storage) additional parking outside
Under 1000 sf. living space
Carrollwood Area, Tampa, FL, 33625; quiet cul-de-sac street, private, conservation (no neighbors behind you!) fenced in yard
Clean, freshly painted home & garage
ALL new kitchen appliances; stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, air vent, disposal, with a Washer and dryer hook-up (owner will add Washer/Dryer for $50/month)
Close to Publix, Citrus Park Mall, JCC (Jewish Community Center), HCC (Hillsborough Community College), TPA Airport, Best Buy, Wal Mart, veterans expressway, Sickles High School

Model perfect, $1150 a month with 1 year lease
Refundable security deposit $1200
One pet OK if UNDER 30 pounds with $350 non-refundable pet deposit
Application fee $60 per adult

Available NOW!

12337 Villager Court, Tampa, 33625

Call Mick 813-842-8672 or email - NO TEXT

(RLNE5028503)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12337 Villager Ct have any available units?
12337 Villager Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Citrus Park, FL.
What amenities does 12337 Villager Ct have?
Some of 12337 Villager Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12337 Villager Ct currently offering any rent specials?
12337 Villager Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12337 Villager Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 12337 Villager Ct is pet friendly.
Does 12337 Villager Ct offer parking?
Yes, 12337 Villager Ct offers parking.
Does 12337 Villager Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12337 Villager Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12337 Villager Ct have a pool?
No, 12337 Villager Ct does not have a pool.
Does 12337 Villager Ct have accessible units?
No, 12337 Villager Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 12337 Villager Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12337 Villager Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 12337 Villager Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12337 Villager Ct has units with air conditioning.
