All apartments in Citrus Park
Find more places like 11303 Peckham Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Citrus Park, FL
/
11303 Peckham Pl
Last updated April 16 2019 at 4:53 AM

11303 Peckham Pl

11303 Peckham Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Citrus Park
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

11303 Peckham Pl, Citrus Park, FL 33625

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
playground
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The perfect home in Ravinia is now available! Located on a rarely found pond view home site, this Kennedy floor plan boasts 2053 square feet of perfectly planned living space. This is truly one of the most coveted spots in Ravinia, now is the time to make your move! This fabulous villa features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, a private courtyard and an attached 2 car garage! You will love the amazing private screened courtyard w/ travertine pavers. The bedrooms are generously sized with ample closet space. Indoor Laundry and a large pantry are just a couple more features of this wonderful villa. Ravinia Villas is a fabulous low maintenance neighborhood (exterior painting, lawn, landscaping & roof replacement included), located just between Citrus Park, Carrollwood and Westchase. Community amenities include a fabulous Lake House with a resort style pool, fitness center, multi-purpose room, built in grills, a doggie park and a tot lot. Ravinia is conveniently located to all that Tampa Bay and the surrounding areas have to offer; arts, entertainment, shopping, Beaches, medical facilities, great schools and places of worship. Come make this your home today and live the low maintenance lifestyle!

Listing Courtesy Of KELLER WILLIAMS TAMPA PROP.

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Listing Courtesy Of KELLER WILLIAMS TAMPA PROP.

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11303 Peckham Pl have any available units?
11303 Peckham Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Citrus Park, FL.
What amenities does 11303 Peckham Pl have?
Some of 11303 Peckham Pl's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11303 Peckham Pl currently offering any rent specials?
11303 Peckham Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11303 Peckham Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 11303 Peckham Pl is pet friendly.
Does 11303 Peckham Pl offer parking?
Yes, 11303 Peckham Pl offers parking.
Does 11303 Peckham Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11303 Peckham Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11303 Peckham Pl have a pool?
Yes, 11303 Peckham Pl has a pool.
Does 11303 Peckham Pl have accessible units?
No, 11303 Peckham Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 11303 Peckham Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 11303 Peckham Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11303 Peckham Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 11303 Peckham Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Citrus Park 2 BedroomsCitrus Park Apartments with Balconies
Citrus Park Apartments with GaragesCitrus Park Apartments with Pools
Citrus Park Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLNew Port Richey East, FLSouthgate, FLOldsmar, FLSafety Harbor, FLSugarmill Woods, FLCheval, FL
Fuller Heights, FLHoliday, FLTreasure Island, FLJasmine Estates, FLKenneth City, FLPort Richey, FLWest Lealman, FLWimauma, FLAuburndale, FLFruitville, FLApollo Beach, FLSeffner, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg