11303 Peckham Pl

The perfect home in Ravinia is now available! Located on a rarely found pond view home site, this Kennedy floor plan boasts 2053 square feet of perfectly planned living space. This is truly one of the most coveted spots in Ravinia, now is the time to make your move! This fabulous villa features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, a private courtyard and an attached 2 car garage! You will love the amazing private screened courtyard w/ travertine pavers. The bedrooms are generously sized with ample closet space. Indoor Laundry and a large pantry are just a couple more features of this wonderful villa. Ravinia Villas is a fabulous low maintenance neighborhood (exterior painting, lawn, landscaping & roof replacement included), located just between Citrus Park, Carrollwood and Westchase. Community amenities include a fabulous Lake House with a resort style pool, fitness center, multi-purpose room, built in grills, a doggie park and a tot lot. Ravinia is conveniently located to all that Tampa Bay and the surrounding areas have to offer; arts, entertainment, shopping, Beaches, medical facilities, great schools and places of worship. Come make this your home today and live the low maintenance lifestyle!



