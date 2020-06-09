All apartments in Citrus Park
Last updated June 9 2020 at 1:34 AM

11204 MADISON PARK DRIVE

11204 Madison Park Drive · (813) 451-1334
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11204 Madison Park Drive, Citrus Park, FL 33625

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2080 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Nice and spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in the Citrus Park area! This home is nestled at the end of the street on a cul-de-sac and features design details like tray ceilings and arch ways. The formal living room/ dining room combination greets you as you enter the front door and flows towards the kitchen. The kitchen features a closet pantry, breakfast nook area and is flooded with natural light. The family room is very spacious and overlooks the wooded area of the backyard. The master suite features a tray ceiling, generous walk-in closet, double sink vanity, walk-in shower and a soaker tub. The 4th bedroom is tucked next to the master bedroom and would be a great nursery or office space. Bedrooms 2 and 3 are located on other side of the house, offering a split floor plan. The second bathroom features a linen closet, extra cabinet space and a separate 2nd sink and vanity area. The backyard features a small section that is fenced, which can be great for the kids or pets to run around. Pets with owner approval. ** AVAILABLE NOW!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11204 MADISON PARK DRIVE have any available units?
11204 MADISON PARK DRIVE has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11204 MADISON PARK DRIVE have?
Some of 11204 MADISON PARK DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11204 MADISON PARK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
11204 MADISON PARK DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11204 MADISON PARK DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 11204 MADISON PARK DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 11204 MADISON PARK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 11204 MADISON PARK DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 11204 MADISON PARK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11204 MADISON PARK DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11204 MADISON PARK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 11204 MADISON PARK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 11204 MADISON PARK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 11204 MADISON PARK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 11204 MADISON PARK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11204 MADISON PARK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11204 MADISON PARK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11204 MADISON PARK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
