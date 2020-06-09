11204 MADISON PARK DRIVE

Amenities
Nice and spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in the Citrus Park area! This home is nestled at the end of the street on a cul-de-sac and features design details like tray ceilings and arch ways. The formal living room/ dining room combination greets you as you enter the front door and flows towards the kitchen. The kitchen features a closet pantry, breakfast nook area and is flooded with natural light. The family room is very spacious and overlooks the wooded area of the backyard. The master suite features a tray ceiling, generous walk-in closet, double sink vanity, walk-in shower and a soaker tub. The 4th bedroom is tucked next to the master bedroom and would be a great nursery or office space. Bedrooms 2 and 3 are located on other side of the house, offering a split floor plan. The second bathroom features a linen closet, extra cabinet space and a separate 2nd sink and vanity area. The backyard features a small section that is fenced, which can be great for the kids or pets to run around. Pets with owner approval. ** AVAILABLE NOW!!