Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace range Property Amenities

Large 4/2 mobile home in great condition. New paint and carpeting in bedrooms, ceramic tile everywhere else.

Living areas include formal living and dining room, family room and eat in kitchen.

All this sitting on a 3/4 acre lot, perfect for storing, trailer, boat etc.

The Lawn is maintained by the owner, and the water is on a well, therefore there is no water bill.