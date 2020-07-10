10421 Westpark Preserve Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated pool internet access

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool internet access

Beautiful two-story 1,248 sq. ft. townhome located in highly sought after gated West Park Preserve. The townhome features an open floor plan, living area/kitchen, large master bedroom, second bedroom with built in wardrobe, large ensuite bathroom. It also features spacious updated kitchen with new appliances with a screened-in patio with storage. The spacious living room features newly installed wood laminate flooring. Rent includes Water/Sewage/Trash/Cable/Internet/Pool.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.