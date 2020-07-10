All apartments in Citrus Park
Last updated July 10 2020 at 3:43 PM

10421 Westpark Preserve Boulevard

10421 Westpark Preserve Blvd · (888) 659-9596 ext. 2077556
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10421 Westpark Preserve Blvd, Citrus Park, FL 33625

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1248 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
Beautiful two-story 1,248 sq. ft. townhome located in highly sought after gated West Park Preserve. The townhome features an open floor plan, living area/kitchen, large master bedroom, second bedroom with built in wardrobe, large ensuite bathroom. It also features spacious updated kitchen with new appliances with a screened-in patio with storage. The spacious living room features newly installed wood laminate flooring. Rent includes Water/Sewage/Trash/Cable/Internet/Pool.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10421 Westpark Preserve Boulevard have any available units?
10421 Westpark Preserve Boulevard has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10421 Westpark Preserve Boulevard have?
Some of 10421 Westpark Preserve Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10421 Westpark Preserve Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
10421 Westpark Preserve Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10421 Westpark Preserve Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 10421 Westpark Preserve Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Citrus Park.
Does 10421 Westpark Preserve Boulevard offer parking?
No, 10421 Westpark Preserve Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 10421 Westpark Preserve Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10421 Westpark Preserve Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10421 Westpark Preserve Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 10421 Westpark Preserve Boulevard has a pool.
Does 10421 Westpark Preserve Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 10421 Westpark Preserve Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 10421 Westpark Preserve Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 10421 Westpark Preserve Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10421 Westpark Preserve Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 10421 Westpark Preserve Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
