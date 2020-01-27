All apartments in Citrus Park
10313 WILLOW LEAF TRAIL
Last updated January 27 2020 at 12:17 PM

10313 WILLOW LEAF TRAIL

10313 Willow Leaf Trl · No Longer Available
Location

10313 Willow Leaf Trl, Citrus Park, FL 33625

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Beautiful 3BR, 2.5BA, and 2 car attached garage with a spacious open floor plan in an intimate community with easy access to everything - Veterans expressway, restaurants, shopping, movie theater, Citrus Park Mall, Tampa International Airport, solid schools, and so much more. Overlooks a large serene pond; perfect for entertaining or relaxing after work. Large walk in closets in the master bedroom and in a second bedroom. Newer french door stainless refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, garbage disposal, and washer dryer. LED lights throughout. Water, Sewer and Trash are included in the rent. Make this gem your next home! It won’t last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10313 WILLOW LEAF TRAIL have any available units?
10313 WILLOW LEAF TRAIL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Citrus Park, FL.
What amenities does 10313 WILLOW LEAF TRAIL have?
Some of 10313 WILLOW LEAF TRAIL's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10313 WILLOW LEAF TRAIL currently offering any rent specials?
10313 WILLOW LEAF TRAIL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10313 WILLOW LEAF TRAIL pet-friendly?
No, 10313 WILLOW LEAF TRAIL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Citrus Park.
Does 10313 WILLOW LEAF TRAIL offer parking?
Yes, 10313 WILLOW LEAF TRAIL offers parking.
Does 10313 WILLOW LEAF TRAIL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10313 WILLOW LEAF TRAIL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10313 WILLOW LEAF TRAIL have a pool?
No, 10313 WILLOW LEAF TRAIL does not have a pool.
Does 10313 WILLOW LEAF TRAIL have accessible units?
No, 10313 WILLOW LEAF TRAIL does not have accessible units.
Does 10313 WILLOW LEAF TRAIL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10313 WILLOW LEAF TRAIL has units with dishwashers.
Does 10313 WILLOW LEAF TRAIL have units with air conditioning?
No, 10313 WILLOW LEAF TRAIL does not have units with air conditioning.
