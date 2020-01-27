10313 WILLOW LEAF TRAIL

Amenities
Beautiful 3BR, 2.5BA, and 2 car attached garage with a spacious open floor plan in an intimate community with easy access to everything - Veterans expressway, restaurants, shopping, movie theater, Citrus Park Mall, Tampa International Airport, solid schools, and so much more. Overlooks a large serene pond; perfect for entertaining or relaxing after work. Large walk in closets in the master bedroom and in a second bedroom. Newer french door stainless refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, garbage disposal, and washer dryer. LED lights throughout. Water, Sewer and Trash are included in the rent. Make this gem your next home! It won’t last!