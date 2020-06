Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Great two bedroom/two and a half bathrooms townhome with a garage in Cypress Cove. Easily accessible to the Veterans Expressway and close to the Citrus Park Towncenter. Also within just a few minutes drive to Westchase Village and all the fine shops and restaurants. Inside is a large kitchen looking out to the open living area with high ceilings and a screened in back patio area. Upstairs is a split floor plan with two bedrooms, both with high vaulted ceilings. The master bedroom is especially large and includes a walk-in closet. The exterior is maintained by the low HOA with fresh new paint and the roof having just been replaced recently, both in 2017.