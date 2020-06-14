5806 GRAND SONATA AVENUE.

Amenities

Rent Reduction!! Be the first to enjoy this newly constructed, luxurious Townhome that backs up to the Conservation area for added privacy!! The first level open floor plan allows for music and conversation while entertaining to easily flow through the kitchen with gourmet Island and spacious gathering room, out through the sliding glass doors to the paved and screened lanai, or you could enjoy your morning coffee and just relaxing in the fresh air of your personal oasis! Modern cabinetry, quartz counter tops, easy care ceramic, wood look, tile flooring downstairs, and plush neutral toned carpet upstairs in the loft and three bedrooms; the bathrooms and laundry are tiled. There's a huge walk-in closet plus a double closet in the Master suite along with a glass enclosed shower and double vanity. Avea Pointe is a brand new, Gated Community of townhomes ideally located immediatly North of Tampa in popular and desireable Lutz township near St. Joseph's Hospital, Medical Centers, A-Rated Schools and every imaginable type of shopping and dining to add to the benefit of being so close to the Suncoast Pkwy, allowing for easy access South to downtown Tampa, Tampa International Airport, sports arenas and Gulf Coast beaches. Don't miss making this exciting new community and luxury townhome your new Florida residence!