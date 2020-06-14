All apartments in Cheval
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:44 PM

5806 GRAND SONATA AVENUE

5806 Grand Sonata Ave · (813) 929-7600
Location

5806 Grand Sonata Ave, Cheval, FL 33558
Heritage Harbor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1888 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
garage
walk in closets
ice maker
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Rent Reduction!! Be the first to enjoy this newly constructed, luxurious Townhome that backs up to the Conservation area for added privacy!! The first level open floor plan allows for music and conversation while entertaining to easily flow through the kitchen with gourmet Island and spacious gathering room, out through the sliding glass doors to the paved and screened lanai, or you could enjoy your morning coffee and just relaxing in the fresh air of your personal oasis! Modern cabinetry, quartz counter tops, easy care ceramic, wood look, tile flooring downstairs, and plush neutral toned carpet upstairs in the loft and three bedrooms; the bathrooms and laundry are tiled. There's a huge walk-in closet plus a double closet in the Master suite along with a glass enclosed shower and double vanity. Avea Pointe is a brand new, Gated Community of townhomes ideally located immediatly North of Tampa in popular and desireable Lutz township near St. Joseph's Hospital, Medical Centers, A-Rated Schools and every imaginable type of shopping and dining to add to the benefit of being so close to the Suncoast Pkwy, allowing for easy access South to downtown Tampa, Tampa International Airport, sports arenas and Gulf Coast beaches. Don't miss making this exciting new community and luxury townhome your new Florida residence!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5806 GRAND SONATA AVENUE have any available units?
5806 GRAND SONATA AVENUE has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5806 GRAND SONATA AVENUE have?
Some of 5806 GRAND SONATA AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5806 GRAND SONATA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
5806 GRAND SONATA AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5806 GRAND SONATA AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 5806 GRAND SONATA AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cheval.
Does 5806 GRAND SONATA AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 5806 GRAND SONATA AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 5806 GRAND SONATA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5806 GRAND SONATA AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5806 GRAND SONATA AVENUE have a pool?
No, 5806 GRAND SONATA AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 5806 GRAND SONATA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 5806 GRAND SONATA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 5806 GRAND SONATA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5806 GRAND SONATA AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5806 GRAND SONATA AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5806 GRAND SONATA AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

