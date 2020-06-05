5735 Grand Sonata Ave.

Amenities

Brand New 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2 car garage located in Avea Pointe Townhomes! This open floor plan offers a dine in kitchen with breakfast bar. Beautiful kitchen equipped with brand-new Stainless-steel appliances, large kitchen pantry. Guest suite/in-law suite on main level with a full bath. Nice lanai out back has paver flooring and is screened in. Owner's suite is upstairs with two other bedrooms, separated by a large loft and game room area. Nice sized owner's suite with bath featuring large shower and raised dual sink vanity. The two other secondary bedrooms both have walk in closets and share a hall bath. Laundry room is also located upstairs. Great location, A+ Schools, gated with pool and cabana area, easy access to Veterans Expressway, BayCare, shopping centers and a short drive to beaches. Lawn and water included on the rent. Dogs allowed 15 and under, no cats. Available Now.