5735 Grand Sonata Ave.
Last updated June 5 2020 at 7:30 AM

5735 Grand Sonata Ave

5735 Grand Sonata Ave · No Longer Available
Location

5735 Grand Sonata Ave, Cheval, FL 33558
Heritage Harbor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
Brand New 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2 car garage located in Avea Pointe Townhomes! This open floor plan offers a dine in kitchen with breakfast bar. Beautiful kitchen equipped with brand-new Stainless-steel appliances, large kitchen pantry. Guest suite/in-law suite on main level with a full bath. Nice lanai out back has paver flooring and is screened in. Owner's suite is upstairs with two other bedrooms, separated by a large loft and game room area. Nice sized owner's suite with bath featuring large shower and raised dual sink vanity. The two other secondary bedrooms both have walk in closets and share a hall bath. Laundry room is also located upstairs. Great location, A+ Schools, gated with pool and cabana area, easy access to Veterans Expressway, BayCare, shopping centers and a short drive to beaches. Lawn and water included on the rent. Dogs allowed 15 and under, no cats. Available Now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5735 Grand Sonata Ave have any available units?
5735 Grand Sonata Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cheval, FL.
What amenities does 5735 Grand Sonata Ave have?
Some of 5735 Grand Sonata Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5735 Grand Sonata Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5735 Grand Sonata Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5735 Grand Sonata Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5735 Grand Sonata Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5735 Grand Sonata Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5735 Grand Sonata Ave offers parking.
Does 5735 Grand Sonata Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5735 Grand Sonata Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5735 Grand Sonata Ave have a pool?
Yes, 5735 Grand Sonata Ave has a pool.
Does 5735 Grand Sonata Ave have accessible units?
No, 5735 Grand Sonata Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5735 Grand Sonata Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5735 Grand Sonata Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 5735 Grand Sonata Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5735 Grand Sonata Ave has units with air conditioning.

