5516 Viola Lee Way

granite counters new construction stainless steel walk in closets pool

MOVE IN SPECIAL: 1/2 upon move in 1/2 on 2nd month. Lakeshore Preserve New gated Community with pool. This is new construction 3 bedrooms 2 and a half bath gorgeous town house. Ceramic tile on main floor and wood in upstairs loft area. Fully appointed kitchen granite counters tops stainless steel appliances, walk in pantry. Spacious living room open layout with glass sliders leading to a screened lanai. Upstairs has split Bedroom Plan w/Loft in the middle. The loft area provides a flex space that can be used as an office, play area. Master bedroom has walk in closet and master bath has double sinks, granite counter tops, glass shower stall. BOTH secondary bedrooms feature WALK-IN CLOSETS! Resort-style Community Pool & Cabana a few doors down. A-Rated Schools! Great location, close to all major shopping malls, restaurants, St Josephs Hospital, the expressway. Water, Sewer & Lawn care included.