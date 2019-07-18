All apartments in Cheval
Last updated July 18 2019 at 3:41 AM

4308 HARBORWATCH LANE

4308 Harborwatch Ln · No Longer Available
Location

4308 Harborwatch Ln, Cheval, FL 33558
Heritage Harbor

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
BRAND NEW ROOF (3-2019) NEW exterior paint (3-2019)! Welcome to gated Heritage Harbor with lush landscaping and a 3-car side entry garage. This open floor plan of 3,773 htd sf has 4 bedrms/3.5 baths, an office, family room and bonus room and is situated on the golf course and pond. You are greeted by double glass entry doors to a soaring 2-story foyer. The chef in your family will enjoy the spacious kitchen with 42” cabs, granite topped counters, an island, breakfast bar & separate dining area. Great for entertaining, the family room has triple sliders open to the screened pool/heated spa area with an outdoor kitchen on the lanai. Plenty of room for guests in the dining room that features crown molding & plantation shutters. A 1st-floor office or optional 5th bedroom boasts French double doors. The en-suite, complete with hardwood floors, has a private sitting area with a huge walk-in closet, dual sinks and granite topped double vanity in the bathroom with a garden tub and separate shower. Enjoy morning coffee or evening sunsets on the huge, recently rebuilt, balcony off the master bedroom where you have a stunning view of the pond and 15th golf green. Florida living at its best in the resort style community of Heritage Harbor that offers an 18 hole, 72 par golf course, a full service restaurant with banquet rooms, community pool with water-slide, tennis, fitness center, library, playground, sand volleyball, & basketball. Great location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4308 HARBORWATCH LANE have any available units?
4308 HARBORWATCH LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cheval, FL.
What amenities does 4308 HARBORWATCH LANE have?
Some of 4308 HARBORWATCH LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4308 HARBORWATCH LANE currently offering any rent specials?
4308 HARBORWATCH LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4308 HARBORWATCH LANE pet-friendly?
No, 4308 HARBORWATCH LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cheval.
Does 4308 HARBORWATCH LANE offer parking?
Yes, 4308 HARBORWATCH LANE offers parking.
Does 4308 HARBORWATCH LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4308 HARBORWATCH LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4308 HARBORWATCH LANE have a pool?
Yes, 4308 HARBORWATCH LANE has a pool.
Does 4308 HARBORWATCH LANE have accessible units?
No, 4308 HARBORWATCH LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 4308 HARBORWATCH LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4308 HARBORWATCH LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4308 HARBORWATCH LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4308 HARBORWATCH LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
