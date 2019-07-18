4308 HARBORWATCH LANE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court gym parking playground pool garage hot tub tennis court volleyball court

BRAND NEW ROOF (3-2019) NEW exterior paint (3-2019)! Welcome to gated Heritage Harbor with lush landscaping and a 3-car side entry garage. This open floor plan of 3,773 htd sf has 4 bedrms/3.5 baths, an office, family room and bonus room and is situated on the golf course and pond. You are greeted by double glass entry doors to a soaring 2-story foyer. The chef in your family will enjoy the spacious kitchen with 42” cabs, granite topped counters, an island, breakfast bar & separate dining area. Great for entertaining, the family room has triple sliders open to the screened pool/heated spa area with an outdoor kitchen on the lanai. Plenty of room for guests in the dining room that features crown molding & plantation shutters. A 1st-floor office or optional 5th bedroom boasts French double doors. The en-suite, complete with hardwood floors, has a private sitting area with a huge walk-in closet, dual sinks and granite topped double vanity in the bathroom with a garden tub and separate shower. Enjoy morning coffee or evening sunsets on the huge, recently rebuilt, balcony off the master bedroom where you have a stunning view of the pond and 15th golf green. Florida living at its best in the resort style community of Heritage Harbor that offers an 18 hole, 72 par golf course, a full service restaurant with banquet rooms, community pool with water-slide, tennis, fitness center, library, playground, sand volleyball, & basketball. Great location!