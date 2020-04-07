4127 Apple Blossom Rd

Amenities

Beautiful 4 Bedroom/ 2 Bath POOL HOME in Calusa Trace TAMPA COMMUNITY. Tile Floors Through Out and Carpet in Bedrooms. LARGE OPEN Kitchen with Breakfast Bar, LOTS of Cupboards For Storage, Eat-In Space & All Appliances to Include Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher. Sliding Glass Doors Leading to SCREENED LANAI, POOL & FENCED YARD. Inside Utility Room with Washer and Dryer Hook-Ups. Master Bath Features Garden Bath Tub Separate Shower, Double Sinks & Walk In Closet. Community Offers Playground/ Park. NO CATS, DOGS UNDER 50 LBS ALLOWED- BREED RESTRICTED! NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS ASSESSED FOR ONE PET. OWNER RESERVES THE RIGHT TO CHARGE ADDITIONAL FEES FOR ADDITIONAL PETS AND WEIGHT/SIZE OF PET.