4127 Apple Blossom Rd
Last updated April 7 2020 at 7:28 AM

4127 Apple Blossom Rd

4127 Apple Blossom Road · (978) 319-8223
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4127 Apple Blossom Road, Cheval, FL 33558
Calusa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2110 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful 4 Bedroom/ 2 Bath POOL HOME in Calusa Trace TAMPA COMMUNITY. Tile Floors Through Out and Carpet in Bedrooms. LARGE OPEN Kitchen with Breakfast Bar, LOTS of Cupboards For Storage, Eat-In Space & All Appliances to Include Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher. Sliding Glass Doors Leading to SCREENED LANAI, POOL & FENCED YARD. Inside Utility Room with Washer and Dryer Hook-Ups. Master Bath Features Garden Bath Tub Separate Shower, Double Sinks & Walk In Closet. Community Offers Playground/ Park. NO CATS, DOGS UNDER 50 LBS ALLOWED- BREED RESTRICTED! NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS ASSESSED FOR ONE PET. OWNER RESERVES THE RIGHT TO CHARGE ADDITIONAL FEES FOR ADDITIONAL PETS AND WEIGHT/SIZE OF PET.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4127 Apple Blossom Rd have any available units?
4127 Apple Blossom Rd has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4127 Apple Blossom Rd have?
Some of 4127 Apple Blossom Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4127 Apple Blossom Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4127 Apple Blossom Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4127 Apple Blossom Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4127 Apple Blossom Rd is pet friendly.
Does 4127 Apple Blossom Rd offer parking?
Yes, 4127 Apple Blossom Rd does offer parking.
Does 4127 Apple Blossom Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4127 Apple Blossom Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4127 Apple Blossom Rd have a pool?
Yes, 4127 Apple Blossom Rd has a pool.
Does 4127 Apple Blossom Rd have accessible units?
No, 4127 Apple Blossom Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4127 Apple Blossom Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4127 Apple Blossom Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 4127 Apple Blossom Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4127 Apple Blossom Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
