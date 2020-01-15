19331 AQUA SPRINGS DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking playground pool garage

You'll love coming home to this spacious house, complete with a two-car garage. The floors are made of gorgeous ceramic tiling, and vinyl plank flooring. The kitchen is equipped with updated appliances. The master bathroom provides a large walk-in shower and a garden tub next to a double vanity sink. Step out the backdoor to relax on the large, screened-in patio. Enjoy access to the gym, pool, numerous courts for playing sports, playground, and more provided as amenities by the HOA. Make this house your home and apply today!