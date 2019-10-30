18817 Alder Glen Drive

Amenities

BRAND NEW 4BD/2BTH Home in Gated Birchwood Preserve! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



**HOME CANNOT BE FOUND ON GPS! PLEASE SEE DRIVING INSTRUCTIONS!**Situated in the prestigious Lutz area, Birchwood Preserve is nestled within an A-rated school district (Mckitrick Elementary,Martinez Middle,Steinbrenner High) , conveniently located next to everything you need with direct access to the Veteran's Expressway. This private, gated single-family home community offers luxurious living with a resort-style swimming pool with hammocks and a children's exploration dome. This home is BRAND NEW with all hard-surface floors (NO CARPET HERE!), SS Appliances, Window Treatments, Walk-In Closets & A Covered Lanai. Hurry! Homes like this won't last long! Schedule your showing online today!



To view a 3D Virtual Tour of this property, copy and paste the link below into your browser:

https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1586199?accessKey=5dd6



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For additional questions, please call or text Kris at 813-444-8221



**Applications and Fees are only accepted online at www.rentsolutions.com **



