18817 Alder Glen Drive
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:12 PM

18817 Alder Glen Drive

18817 Alder Glen Dr · No Longer Available
Location

18817 Alder Glen Dr, Cheval, FL 33558
Heritage Harbor

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
BRAND NEW 4BD/2BTH Home in Gated Birchwood Preserve! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

**HOME CANNOT BE FOUND ON GPS! PLEASE SEE DRIVING INSTRUCTIONS!**Situated in the prestigious Lutz area, Birchwood Preserve is nestled within an A-rated school district (Mckitrick Elementary,Martinez Middle,Steinbrenner High) , conveniently located next to everything you need with direct access to the Veteran's Expressway. This private, gated single-family home community offers luxurious living with a resort-style swimming pool with hammocks and a children's exploration dome. This home is BRAND NEW with all hard-surface floors (NO CARPET HERE!), SS Appliances, Window Treatments, Walk-In Closets & A Covered Lanai. Hurry! Homes like this won't last long! Schedule your showing online today!

To view a 3D Virtual Tour of this property, copy and paste the link below into your browser:
https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1586199?accessKey=5dd6

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For additional questions, please call or text Kris at 813-444-8221

**Applications and Fees are only accepted online at www.rentsolutions.com **

(RLNE5180659)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18817 Alder Glen Drive have any available units?
18817 Alder Glen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cheval, FL.
What amenities does 18817 Alder Glen Drive have?
Some of 18817 Alder Glen Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18817 Alder Glen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18817 Alder Glen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18817 Alder Glen Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 18817 Alder Glen Drive is pet friendly.
Does 18817 Alder Glen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 18817 Alder Glen Drive offers parking.
Does 18817 Alder Glen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18817 Alder Glen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18817 Alder Glen Drive have a pool?
Yes, 18817 Alder Glen Drive has a pool.
Does 18817 Alder Glen Drive have accessible units?
No, 18817 Alder Glen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18817 Alder Glen Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 18817 Alder Glen Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18817 Alder Glen Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 18817 Alder Glen Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

