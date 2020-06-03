All apartments in Cheval
Find more places like 18724 WIMBLEDON CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cheval, FL
/
18724 WIMBLEDON CIRCLE
Last updated June 3 2020 at 6:26 PM

18724 WIMBLEDON CIRCLE

18724 Wimbledon Circle · (303) 710-1029
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cheval
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

18724 Wimbledon Circle, Cheval, FL 33558
Cheval

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2480 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
tennis court
Please view this home's virtual tour by copying a pasting this link into your address bar: https://www.propertypanorama.com/instaview/stellar/T3239112 -- Gorgeous, updated Townhome in the Guard/Gated Golf & Athletic Club Community of Cheval. With over 2400 square feet, this townhome has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a 2 car garage and is an END UNIT that is both spacious and bright. Enter through your private courtyard into a large foyer, coat closet and half bath. The living/dining rooms features tile, a wood burning fireplace all overlooking the screened-in lanai. The lanai showcases a serene setting with mature landscape, a Lucite roof all providing shade & shelter from the elements. The gourmet kitchen boasts a built-in refrigerator, granite counter tops, Marble backsplash and New SS appliances with an oversized dining space. The elegant staircase brings you to 3 oversized bedrooms & laundry room. The master features another wood burning fireplace, custom walk-in closet, and 16’ vaulted ceilings. The en-suite master bath has marble flooring, custom vanities, and double sinks. All bathrooms have been updated**Cheval offers the “A” Rated Steinbrenner School District, Golf Courses, tennis & basketball courts, and many other amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18724 WIMBLEDON CIRCLE have any available units?
18724 WIMBLEDON CIRCLE has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18724 WIMBLEDON CIRCLE have?
Some of 18724 WIMBLEDON CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18724 WIMBLEDON CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
18724 WIMBLEDON CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18724 WIMBLEDON CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 18724 WIMBLEDON CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cheval.
Does 18724 WIMBLEDON CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 18724 WIMBLEDON CIRCLE does offer parking.
Does 18724 WIMBLEDON CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18724 WIMBLEDON CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18724 WIMBLEDON CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 18724 WIMBLEDON CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 18724 WIMBLEDON CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 18724 WIMBLEDON CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 18724 WIMBLEDON CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18724 WIMBLEDON CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 18724 WIMBLEDON CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 18724 WIMBLEDON CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 18724 WIMBLEDON CIRCLE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Cheval Apartments with BalconyCheval Apartments with Garage
Cheval Apartments with GymCheval Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Cheval Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFeather Sound, FLTreasure Island, FLEllenton, FLMango, FLBayonet Point, FLSafety Harbor, FL
Holiday, FLMeadow Oaks, FLBelleair, FLCitrus Hills, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLCombee Settlement, FLBeacon Square, FLKeystone, FLBayshore Gardens, FLTierra Verde, FLMadeira Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity