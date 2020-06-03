18724 WIMBLEDON CIRCLE

Amenities

Please view this home's virtual tour by copying a pasting this link into your address bar: https://www.propertypanorama.com/instaview/stellar/T3239112 -- Gorgeous, updated Townhome in the Guard/Gated Golf & Athletic Club Community of Cheval. With over 2400 square feet, this townhome has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a 2 car garage and is an END UNIT that is both spacious and bright. Enter through your private courtyard into a large foyer, coat closet and half bath. The living/dining rooms features tile, a wood burning fireplace all overlooking the screened-in lanai. The lanai showcases a serene setting with mature landscape, a Lucite roof all providing shade & shelter from the elements. The gourmet kitchen boasts a built-in refrigerator, granite counter tops, Marble backsplash and New SS appliances with an oversized dining space. The elegant staircase brings you to 3 oversized bedrooms & laundry room. The master features another wood burning fireplace, custom walk-in closet, and 16’ vaulted ceilings. The en-suite master bath has marble flooring, custom vanities, and double sinks. All bathrooms have been updated**Cheval offers the “A” Rated Steinbrenner School District, Golf Courses, tennis & basketball courts, and many other amenities.