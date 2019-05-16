All apartments in Cheval
Home
/
Cheval, FL
/
17805 ALTHEA BLUE PLACE
Last updated May 16 2019 at 10:37 AM

17805 ALTHEA BLUE PLACE

17805 Althea Blue Pl · No Longer Available
Location

17805 Althea Blue Pl, Cheval, FL 33558

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Some of the interior photos are of the furnished model. Brand new town home located in Lakeshore Preserve minutes away from the Veteran's Highway and Saint Joseph North hospital. Excellent school zone (Steinbrenner), near shopping, restaurants, golf and I-275. Three bedrooms upstairs with two baths, walk in closets and a loft area/bonus room. Community pool, cabana, BBQ and corn hole area. Neutral colors throughout, lanai on first floor off the family room. Half bath and pantry on the first floor. Inside laundry with washer and dryer on the second floor for added convenience. Move in ready! Don't hesitate...this home will not last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17805 ALTHEA BLUE PLACE have any available units?
17805 ALTHEA BLUE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cheval, FL.
What amenities does 17805 ALTHEA BLUE PLACE have?
Some of 17805 ALTHEA BLUE PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17805 ALTHEA BLUE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
17805 ALTHEA BLUE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17805 ALTHEA BLUE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 17805 ALTHEA BLUE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cheval.
Does 17805 ALTHEA BLUE PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 17805 ALTHEA BLUE PLACE offers parking.
Does 17805 ALTHEA BLUE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17805 ALTHEA BLUE PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17805 ALTHEA BLUE PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 17805 ALTHEA BLUE PLACE has a pool.
Does 17805 ALTHEA BLUE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 17805 ALTHEA BLUE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 17805 ALTHEA BLUE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17805 ALTHEA BLUE PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 17805 ALTHEA BLUE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 17805 ALTHEA BLUE PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
