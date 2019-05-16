17805 ALTHEA BLUE PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage walk in closets pool bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Some of the interior photos are of the furnished model. Brand new town home located in Lakeshore Preserve minutes away from the Veteran's Highway and Saint Joseph North hospital. Excellent school zone (Steinbrenner), near shopping, restaurants, golf and I-275. Three bedrooms upstairs with two baths, walk in closets and a loft area/bonus room. Community pool, cabana, BBQ and corn hole area. Neutral colors throughout, lanai on first floor off the family room. Half bath and pantry on the first floor. Inside laundry with washer and dryer on the second floor for added convenience. Move in ready! Don't hesitate...this home will not last long.